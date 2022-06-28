[Check out my sponsor, Swan Bitcoin, which gives Dossier readers $10 in free Bitcoin just for signing up!]

Russian forces are, to put it bluntly, mopping the floor with the Ukrainian military. Moscow is methodically sweeping up vast amounts of territory in the country’s east, as the Ukrainians remain badly outgunned and outmaneuvered by a superior army. Despite that reality, the Zelensky government's western allies all agree that now is not the time to negotiate an end to this conflict.

Not only has the economic war against Russia been an unmitigated disaster, but the kinetic proxy war is achieving similar results.

The Biden Administration and its NATO partners have decided, from a comfortable distance away from the fight, that millions of Ukrainian lives are a price worth paying to make sure the band stays together, with the side benefit of chipping away at Russia’s military.

The longer the war, the better.

They’ve already allocated some $100 billion to the fight (much of it seemingly missing), with endless billions more to come, and have grand plans to spin up the military industrial machine to cash more weapons purchase orders.

It seems that just enough monetary, military, and intelligence support has been deployed into Ukraine to make sure that Russia’s gains are a bit slower than they would be without the help. Yet Kiev is still losing strategically important and economically valuable territory, and as each day passes, their negotiating leverage declines. Meanwhile, NATO leaders continue to tell the Ukrainians to keep fighting, promising more weapons, more aid, and more hope to turn the tide.

Share

Over the course of the inter slavic turf war, the globalist interventionists in D.C. and Brussels have made sure to deploy routine injections of hopium through western propaganda channels. It’s enough agitprop to get the blue flag emoji waivers committed to this take no prisoners approach to the war, and demand that their legislators continue to pass billions of dollars in financing that is supposedly going to Ukraine, albeit with no oversight measures.

Nonetheless, Ukrainians are paying the ultimate price, losing hundreds of soldiers on a daily basis, while witnessing the destruction of their country.

At the G7 this week, the western world leaders went on a video conference with Ukrainian president/actor Volodymr Zelensky and encouraged him to keep up the fight.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the G7 leaders said in a combined statement. "We remain appalled by and continue to condemn the brutal, unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine by Russia and aided by Belarus."

Share

The Pentagon, for its part, remains dedicated to the narrative. Similar to how victory was always right around the corner in Afghanistan, the defense contractor-influenced institution continues to warp reality around rhetoric that continues the war in perpetuity.

“The Russians are losing a large number of people. The Ukrainians are making them pay for a very small piece of ground,” a senior Pentagon official said Tuesday. “The Ukrainian fighter has demonstrated an ability to win in a level of adversity that is just surprising in so many cases.”

They don’t mean winning, they mean fighting, because Ukraine has not reclaimed any territory from Russia in weeks, and Moscow continues to vacuum up resource rich land in the country’s east.

It has become quite clear that the Zelensky-allied faction is financing and supplying a war of attrition. They are using Ukrainian soldiers as mere cannon fodder, with the hopes that it will continue to wear down the Russian army.

But make no mistake, Ukraine has no chance of winning this war, and the people funneling all kinds of goods and services through Kiev know that all too well.

Time is not on Ukraine’s side, but its allies have all the time in the world. It’s time to end both the economic war and the military conflict, as soon as humanly possible

[Check out my sponsor, Swan Bitcoin, which gives Dossier readers $10 in free Bitcoin just for signing up!]