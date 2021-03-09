This past week, Dr. Anthony Fauci shared a platform with a Chinese Communist Party “health expert,” and it went largely unreported by any Western media outlets. Chinese state media, on the other hand, could not get enough of it, because Fauci delivered a propaganda coup for the communist regime in Beijing. Countless state media outlets and CCP official praised the co-panelists for endorsing the endless amounts of anti-American propaganda shared during the event, which included demanding more devastating draconian restrictions in order to “combat” COVID-19.

Dr. Zhong Nanshan, a top “expert” in China’s National Health Commission who has been described as “China’s Fauci,” shared a panel with the NIAID chief over Zoom last week. The two discussed COVID-19 policy in a webinar organized by the University of Edinburgh, which also featured “experts” from the Gates Foundation and the World Health Organization.

In his comments, Zhong hammered the Trump Administration and America in general, but praised the Biden Administration for rejoining the WHO. The Chinese official shared provably false information about China’s COVID-19 response and statistics, and claimed China’s brutal lockdown of Wuhan resulted in China winning its battle against COVID-19.

A loyal CCP member, Zhong spewed endless streams of false information, as lockdowns have not worked anywhere they have been tried, and they have been tried in almost every country in the world, with no demonstrable positive results.

Zhong continued, showing a slide presenting the U.S. as having the world’s worse COVID-19 response, with China demonstrating the world’s best response, which again, he attributes to the lockdown in Wuhan.

Zhong ended his presentation urging other countries not to open their economies just yet, and to perhaps wait until the entire world is vaccinated, which will take a few years. He also made the baseless claim that vaccine immunity is superior to natural immunity, which he falsely described as “less-scientific.” Meanwhile, China’s economy and society, which includes a largely unvaccinated population, has been open since March of 2020.

Fauci endorsed Zhong’s comments, saying he “would underscore everything that Professor Zhong said.” The so-called public health expert added that he wants “a multi year decades commitment, and that is to make and strive for essentially access to quality healthcare for everyone in the world, so that health is really a human right in many respects.”

Fauci embraced the Chinese propaganda, emphasizing the importance of Wuhan-style lockdowns to “suppress” the virus.

"To emphasize something that both of us said; if we do not completely suppress this, we will continue to be challenged by variants which have a way of coming back to bite us," Fauci said.

“We have been successful in the past by global cooperation with smallpox, with polio, with measles. There's no reason in the world why we cannot do the same thing with COVID-19 by a combination of cooperative public health measures and the application of science,” he added.

You can watch the entire panel here:

Fauci’s appearance was praised endlessly by Chinese state run media outlets and Chinese Communist Party officials. Here’s a small sample size of the Chinese state apparatchik responses to the Fauci-Zhong panel.

The news comes following the revelation last week that Fauci and his deputies were directly coordinating with the Chinese government over COVID-19 messaging during the early outbreak in Wuhan, China. The transparency watchdog organization Judicial Watch has released new government emails acquired via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which show U.S. government health institutions signed off on COVID-19 related non disclosure agreements requested by Chinese Communist Party officials.

It’s important to recall that the United States and over 100 countries initiated lockdowns exclusively because of the “data” that was being transmitted out of Wuhan. It was faulty, unchallenged Chinese data, repeated by authoritative figures like Fauci and his colleagues, that convinced the world to undergo lockdowns and embrace early, aggressive ventilation of COVID-19 patients, among other botched, unscientific treatment and mitigation measures.

China instigated global panic through a deliberate disinformation campaign surrounding the novel coronavirus. Moreover, Beijing invented the concept of a healthy quarantine lockdown.

