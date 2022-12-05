Anthony Fauci and several of his colleagues in the Biden Administration’s “public health” regime are being sued in federal court for violating constitutional rights through censorship. On Monday, the transcript of Fauci’s deposition — as a defendant in the federal censorship lawsuit — has been released to the public.

Spearheading the legal effort is attorney Jenin Younes of the New Civil Liberties Alliance. Plaintiffs in the case include Drs Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulduroff, along with the state attorney generals in Missouri and Louisiana.

Eric Schmitt, the Attorney General of Missouri and U.S. senator-elect, just posted a thread on Twitter highlighting some of the big takeaways from the Fauci deposition.

You can read the full deposition here.

Younes and her team are alleging that the government coordinated with Big Tech to censor people by discriminating against their viewpoints in violation of the First Amendment.

Will the lawsuit succeed in holding the government accountable? That remains to be seen. But at the very least, the lawsuit has helped to expose Fauci’s hypocrisy, outright charlatanism and authoritarian worldview.

In the meantime, prestigious American institutions continue to shower him with endless rewards and credentials.

This month, Fauci officially retires from government employment. He has hinted that he will attempt to score a massive payday in the private sector in the coming weeks and months.

