On Sunday, Anthony Fauci, a retiring high-profile government bureaucrat, claimed that he had “nothing to do with” the widespread, long lasting school closures that happened throughout the nation “due to COVID.” However, the evidence obtained by The Dossier shows that Fauci is more responsible for school closures, and was more influential in ensuring that schools remained closed, than any other government official in the United States.

In an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl, a loyal regime stenographer who previously wouldn’t dare get on the bad side of the influential NIAID chief, Fauci declared:

“They always come back and say, ‘Fauci was responsible for closing to schools,’” the government doctor started. “I had nothing to do with … let’s get down to the facts!” he raged.

Given, that school closures are now widely accepted as a massive mistake, there is much more public intrigue into how this catastrophe was manifested.

Fauci lies about this topic whenever it comes up in media interviews, and The Dossier has the receipts to prove it.