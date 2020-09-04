Fauci goes full pseudoscience: COVID-19 is due to "extreme backlashes from nature"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 36 year head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), appears to have embraced something resembling an enviro de-growth movement, arguing in a new “scientific” paper that we need to go back to living in “creative harmony with nature” in order to avoid future health issues such as pandemics, which have existed since the beginning of the human species.

The bizarre screed, published in Cell Press, reveals one of the nation’s longest tenured bureaucrats as someone who is both deeply ideological in his worldview and seemingly completely untethered to reality.

The paper, co authored with Fauci’s NIAID colleague, Dr. David Morens, argues that we need to implement extremely necessary but vague policy measures that are “necessary in controlling future devastating disease emergencies.”

Notably, it does not identify particular policy solutions, but offers hazy sentiments on the supposed damage that human beings are doing. It does, however, include scary graphics such as the one below that offers more insight into the NIAID bureaucrats’ worldview.

For months now, Fauci has claimed, without evidence, that non pharmaceutical interventions, such as wearing masks and locking down society, is the key to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet there is still not a single study or data point that proves a single non pharmaceutical interventions has been successful worldwide in stopping the virus. Still, Fauci insists that human behavior is what will make or break the pandemic. Now, this latest paper, presumably written while he was recovering from vocal cord surgery (and taking a short break from his daily routine of endless media appearances), takes readers even further down a path of complete speculation and pseudoscience.

“SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is a deadly addition to the long list of microbial threats to the human species. It forces us to adapt, react, and reconsider the nature of our relationship to the natural world,” the paper states. “As human societies grow in size and complexity, we create an endless variety of opportunities for genetically unstable infectious agents to emerge into the unfilled ecologic niches we continue to create. There is nothing new about this situation, except that we now live in a human-dominated world in which our increasingly extreme alterations of the environment induce increasingly extreme backlashes from nature.”

Fauci and his coauthor appear to be taking the position that human dominance over nature is a bad thing, one that is sure to result in future catastrophes. That could be true when it comes to subjects such as advanced military weaponry (high powered nuclear bombs), but the paper completely ignores the fact that human innovation has allowed for our lifespans to double since the mid 19th century. Additionally, it’s not as if deadly pandemics are only a recent issue. The Black Death, which took an estimated 75-200 million lives, occurred 400 years before the Industrial Revolution, and none of the pandemics of the 21st century have had a significant negative impact on global health. COVID-19, which has had the most sophisticated tracking program in pandemic history, has still registered fewer than 1 million reported deaths worldwide. Human innovation has allowed for a more sanitary lifestyle, and this has undoubtedly reduced the impact that pandemics and climate events may have had on our lives. Fauci’s seeming embrace of the degrowth movement makes no sense, from a human health perspective. Rolling back human progress and becoming “one with nature” would make humans *more* susceptible to pandemics, not less.

The paper ends by warning of “a deadly barrage of coming coronavirus and other emergences.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another reminder, added to the rapidly growing archive of historical reminders, that in a human-dominated world, in which our human activities represent aggressive, damaging, and unbalanced interactions with nature, we will increasingly provoke new disease emergences,” it adds. “We remain at risk for the foreseeable future. COVID-19 is among the most vivid wake-up calls in over a century. It should force us to begin to think in earnest and collectively about living in more thoughtful and creative harmony with nature, even as we plan for nature’s inevitable, and always unexpected, surprises.”

So there you have it, Fauci and crew seem to believe that we are living in a permanent pandemic era, which is the fault of human progress, and one that requires immense, but untold, regressive action to combat. Simply put, they are now blatantly attempting to leverage the pandemic to permanently change the way we live.

