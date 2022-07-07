“Let it rip" was not a choice, but an inevitability.

There is a continuing debate among morally decent human beings (the crowd that opposes tyrannical COVID-excused policies) about what level of “protection” governments needed to apply to society in order to ostensibly fend off COVID-19.

With the Great Barrington Declaration came a noble and thoughtful rebuttal to the lockdown fanatics who populated governments worldwide. Those forces had ruthlessly maintained tyrannical control over the levers of society since 2020, and the GBD was the first organized shot to counteract the madness. The Declaration laid the groundwork for a more minimalist response to COVID Mania, focusing largely on protecting the vulnerable. The plan sought to “minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity.” There are currently some 935,000 signatures to the GBD, and we should all be grateful to those who drafted such a reasonable document in an unreasonable time.

But I would take it one step further.