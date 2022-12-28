Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky will speak at the annual World Economic Forum conference in January 2023, and he will be featured on a panel alongside Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of NATO, and CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, according to information obtained by The Dossier.

The panel, which is being titled, “Restoring Security and Peace,” will take place on January 18.

The World Economic Forum readout states:

“The war in Ukraine has exacerbated a fragile geopolitical and security landscape. Bold leadership is required not only to restore peace and security in Europe but also for the world. In a time of grave challenges, how can leaders collaborate and cooperate to defend our collective security?”

Notably, Ukraine is not a NATO member. On September 30, Zelensky’s government applied for “accelerated accession” into NATO. Stoltenberg has pledged that Ukraine will eventually become part of the alliance.

The Dossier’s reporting comes on the heels of Zelensky’s announcement that he would be participating in the upcoming Davos conference. Moreover, Zelensky’s office agreed to terms with BlackRock, the behemoth asset management firm, to deploy funds into the country.

The Ukrainian presidential office released a statement Wednesday: "In accordance with the preliminary agreements struck earlier this year between the Head of State and [BlackRock CEO] Larry Fink, the BlackRock team has been working for several months on a project to advise the Ukrainian government on how to structure the country’s reconstruction funds."

The post continues:

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Larry Fink agreed to focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channeling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy,"

Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, will also be speaking at Davos, as BlackRock is a major stakeholder in the World Economic Forum, and serves as the global financier for the WEF-approved ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance) agenda.

Fink will be speaking at an event there on January 17, titled “Relaunching Trade, Growth and Investment.” He will be featured on stage alongside Klaus Schwab’s deputy, along with the head of the World Trade Organization, the Belgian Prime Minister, and the German vice chancellor & economic minister.

