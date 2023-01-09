The Dossier has acquired a confidential list of every individual (excluding some government officials) who will be in attendance for the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual summit in Davos, Switzerland next week.

The attendees list is a massive roster of some of the most influential and diabolical forces in the corporate, governmental and “non-profit” world. From the United States, this includes the likes of FBI director Chris Wray, the CEOs of Amazon, BlackRock, and Pfizer, top officials at the Gates Foundation and in the Soros network, and the Publisher of The New York Times, to name a few.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), through its annual Davos conference, acts as the go-to in person, invite-only, closed to ideological outsiders policy and ideas shop for the global ruling class.

The World Economic Forum is a fanatical political organization masquerading as a neutral entity, with specific policy goals that involve centralizing power into the possession of hand-picked global elites as the only means to save the earth from a claimed climate emergency.

The WEF is the chief coalition builder for what amounts to a public-private fascist movement. Over the years, they've partnered with the most influential individuals in business, along with central bankers, governmental head honchos, and international organizations, in order to facilitate their top-down vision for technocratic tyranny, or what they call “stakeholder capitalism.” The WEF seeks to deliberately roll back human progress, innovation, and personal flourishing, under the guise of saving the planet from a so-called climate emergency.

For the past several weeks, The Dossier has been dedicating significant resources to reporting on the ins and outs of the upcoming Davos conference.

As a matter of public interest and legitimate journalistic reporting, The Dossier is publishing the entire document below, which we modified with the necessary redactions to protect personal information.

Thank you to the anonymous sleuths who assisted The Dossier in uncovering these documents.

Redactedweffinaldavos2023 3.1MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

