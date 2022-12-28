Exclusive: Pentagon stands down on vaccine mandate enforcement, but has no plans to reinstate over 8,000 wrongfully discharged service members
8,123 Service members have been discharged because of refusing to take the Covid-19 shots.
The Dossier has acquired the Pentagon’s unclassified guidance document that details how the Defense Department intends on following through with rescinding its unlawful Covid-19 mRNA shot mandate.
The mRNA mandate, which was unlawfully ordered by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, forced service members to take unauthorized Covid “vaccines” or face immediate discharge.
Here are some of the key highlights from the document, which, in the interest of the public, we are publishing in full below:
The Pentagon rescinded the mandate when Joe Biden signed the NDAA into law. While developing further guidance, they are “pausing” enforcement actions
The Pentagon stands behind its order, claiming that it was necessary for “health and readiness”
DOD reports that just two service members have died from Covid-19 since April of 2022, claiming the vaccine is responsible for saving lives. The Pentagon did not explained the massive spike in the DOD death rate shortly after the implementation of the mandatory injection program
Service members have received an “other than honorable” discharge for refusing to receive the COVID-19 shots.
The Pentagon claims there is no “direct correlation” between the Covid-19 vaccination requirement and “our current recruiting challenges.”
Approval rates for Covid injection exemptions were as follows: Army 6.04 percent; Navy 1.02 percent; Air Force and Space Force 2.31 percent; Marine Corps 0.52 percent
The Pentagon has no plans to reinstate wrongfully discharged service members
Full doc attached:
