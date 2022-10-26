Just weeks prior to the onset of COVID Mania, some of the most maniacal, power hungry forces on the planet got together to war-game a fictional coronavirus outbreak passing from an animal reservoir to humans with "no possibility of a vaccine being available in the first year," warning of a “similar pandemic in the future.”

On October 18, 2019, that simulation, called Event 201, occurred in New York City through the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Organizers gathered influential “public health experts,” along with top government officials from around the world, and made sure to have plenty of legacy media press on hand. The simulation’s flashy video package came prepared by Interface Media Group, which has worked on projects for the likes of CNN, PBS, and HBO, with a series of segments from a fictional GNN network, complete with talking heads discussing the catastrophic pandemic.

Most notably, Event 201 was organized by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and The World Economic Forum.

In the simulation, this coronavirus pandemic resulted in a death toll of 65 million people becoming the deadliest pandemic in history, even worse than the 1918 Spanish flu.

The 15 participants in the Event 201 simulation included an interesting bunch:

George Gao, the director of the Chinese CDC Hasti Taghi, a vice president for NBC Avril Haines, the former deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency Chris Elias, a director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Timothy Grant Evans, a former World Health Organization and Rockefeller Foundation official Lavan Thiru, the director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore Adrian Thomas, VP at Johnson & Johnson Brad Connett, the president of Henry Schein, Inc., a major distributor of health care products Jane Halton, an executive with Australia’s second largest bank Stephen Redd, a top CDC official Sofia Borges, a top official at the UN Foundation Eduardo Martinez, a senior executive at UPS Matthew Harrington, the COO of Edelman, a marketing and PR firm Martin Knuchel, a senior director at Lufthansa Latoya D. Abbott, a senior employee for Marriott International

Of those 15 players, 13 worked in the upper echelons of private organizations or government agencies that would almost immediately witness an exponential monetary benefit or the tremendous absorption of political power.

In The Real Anthony Fauci, author RFK Jr demonstrates that several of these individuals may have already been aware of the rumors surrounding an outbreak in China, particularly the Chinese CDC Director.

Now, due to sustained public interest in the origins “wargaming simulation” that was Event 201, The Dossier has launched an investigative effort into the event. We will start by investigating the planning and the immediate aftermath of Event 201, as this will provide clues about the motives and intentions of organizers.

In researching the social media chatter that occurred on the day of Event 201, The Dossier uncovered a significant, unreported social media post from the organizing body that may be interpreted as a reference to the coming pandemic. In the second tweet within this two part thread, the Hopkins Center refers to “ways to prepare for a similar pandemic” to that of their coronavirus simulation “in the future.”

Of course, it goes without saying that the Gates Foundation and The World Economic Forum (WEF), the sponsors of Event 201, were two of the most prominent pandemic policymaking entities over the last three years.

Through its control and funding of critical “public health” networks throughout the United States, the Gates network rapidly monopolized the Covid-19 response in America.

The World Economic Forum, for its part, became enormously influential in crafting and advertising the “Great Reset” and “ Build Back Better” narratives that would justify massive governmental power grabs in the name of recovering from a pandemic. During the pandemic era, the WEF has functioned as a narrative and ideas disseminator for the global ruling class.

Information distributed by organizers in the run up to Event 201 shows that it cannot accurately be categorized as a simulation, because the conclusion was already determined prior to the event.

In the days leading up to the power brokers’ get together in New York City, organizers from the WEF and the Gates Foundation already made it clear that this was no free flowing exercise, but an event specifically devised to lobby decision makers into taking action.

On October 15, 2019, three days before Event 201, the WEF fired off a press release outlining its objectives.

"We are in a new era of epidemic risk, where essential public-private cooperation remains challenged, despite being necessary to mitigate risk and impact” said Arnaud Bernaert, Head of Shaping the Future of Health and Health Care at the World Economic Forum (not making up that title). “Now is the time to scale up cooperation between national governments, key international institutions and critical industries, to enhance global capacity for preparedness and response.”

When the WEF refers to “public-private cooperation,” what they mean is that governments must co-opt private power into a technocratic elite to advance more central authority. These tenets are made clear in the several books published by WEF President Klaus Schwab, such as “Covid-19 The Great Reset” and the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Chris Elias, President of Global Development at the Gates Foundation, added:

"We live in an increasingly interconnected world, and we must help all UN member states align with the International Health Regulations and be prepared to prevent, detect, and respond to acute outbreaks.If we fail to do so, the world will be unprepared for the next pandemic."

Just days later, the Hopkins center released the Global Health Security Index, a project that was led by former Obama Admin Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, was funded in part by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Following the “simulation,” organizers published a list of seven comprehensive recommendations, which The Dossier has made available for download below.

200117 Publicprivatepandemiccalltoaction 209KB ∙ PDF File Download Download

The notable “recommendations” included the WEF-Gates advocacy themes of centralizing authority, silencing dissent (which organizers refer to as misinformation and disinformation), and co-opting private and public power.

The record clearly demonstrates that Event 201 was not by any means an open “pandemic planning exercise” or even a wargaming event, and there are now indications that parties to the event may have had prior knowledge about a coming global shakeup.

This is only the beginning of The Dossier’s investigation into Event 201. Was the WEF-Gates production merely an impeccably timed coincidence, or are these powerful parties to the Event 201 affair hiding the truth from the public?

