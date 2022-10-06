Facing a continuing global economic downturn and an unexpected grassroots political revolt, the ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) movement for technocratic tyranny is meeting major headwinds.

A concerted, grassroots effort from liberty-minded individuals and groups has helped to expose the true mission of the ESG empire. Prior to the COVID Mania era, these elite, calculating networks preferred to operate in the shadows, drafting their mandates for civilization behind closed doors at private confabs in Davos and D.C.

With the spotlight pointed in the direction of the unelected, unaccountable forces for authoritarian rule, elected officials, activists, and pro-liberty groups are beginning to address the peoples’ concern over the ESG movement.