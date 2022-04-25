Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey some 15 years ago to serve as a platform for the “free speech wing of the free speech party.”

For many years, Twitter thrived as a platform for open discussion from an infinite amount of perspectives.

Over the past few years, however, the California-based company transformed itself into a Soviet-style messaging beacon for the ruling class, where wrongthink is punished via lifetime banishment, and there is no room for dissent from the prevailing regime narrative.

It started with the banning of Alex Jones, the entertainer/news personality who became the first major victim of the social justice mob. Only a couple years later came the infamous permanent suspension of President Donald Trump. With Trump’s suspension — supposedly due to his statements surrounding the events of Jan 6 — came the cold reality that Twitter had become an anti-speech, pro-censorship, far-left outfit.

Somehow, it got even worse over the course of COVID Mania. I was personally locked out by the “content moderators” for some time for challenging the conventional “deadly virus” narrative, and claiming that lockdowns were nonsensical and destructive policy. So many of my friends and acquaintances have been permanently suspended for science and data-backed rebukes of the COVID orthodoxy, especially the mRNA narratives promulgated by Big Pharma and the U.S. government.

Twitter could not function as a platform for free speech because Twitter Inc’s political allies were seemingly unable to win the war of ideas with a level playing field. So behind the scenes, they rolled out a variety of blockades to open and fair debate. They introduced shadow banning, “content moderation,” and a whole lot of weasel words to inform us that they were censoring discussion and manipulating the public on all kinds of topics.

Prior to Musk’s takeover, Twitter was completing its transformation into a thought policing institution, with the expressed encouragement from the U.S. government, which demanded that advocates of “disinformation” be disappeared from the platform. The San Francisco Social Justice Warrior regime apparatchiks, bolstered by their oligarch allies, had monopolized total control over the company, making an open mockery of the “free speech wing of the free speech party” motto that the company once unapologetically defended.

In recent months, Elon Musk has made his intentions clear for how he will reorient Twitter. And with his reported agreement to purchase Twitter, Musk released a statement to the press that is about as good as it gets for free speech advocates.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Twitter is far from a perfect social media town square. It still suffers from many vulnerabilities that Elon Musk cannot fix, particularly the reality that it is a centralized platform with guardrails that are exposed to single points of failure.

All things considered, this is unmistakably a move in the right direction. A Twitter controlled by Elon Musk is no utopian speech paradise, but it's infinitely better than a platformed governed by anti-speech San Francisco Social Justice Warriors. The difference will surely be night and day.

Today marks a historic day in the battle for free speech on the internet. Chalk up a W for the good guys.

