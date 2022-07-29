Drug Cartel: Pfizer shatters profit records, continues raising prices on taxpayer-funded, liability-free products
Pfizer’s Q2 earnings numbers parallel that of a top 5 global energy company. Of course, the slight difference here is that energy companies actually provide essential services for human flourishing, while Pfizer provides, well, government-backed snake oil.
This quarter, the drug company posted a total revenue of $27.7 billion, up 46.5% from $18.9 billion the same period of last year.
Net income is up 78% to $9.9 billion this quarter, from $5.5 billion in Q2 of 2021.
While many Americans are struggling to put food on the table, Pfizer’s taxpayer-supplied profits almost doubled year over year.
Notably, none of Pfizer’s profits come from free market activity.
More than half of all Pfizer sales, and all of its profits, come from its expired mRNA gene therapy injections and Paxlovid. The outfit has fully transformed into a COVID-19 company. Without COVID Mania, the rest of Pfizer’s product line would see the pharma giant without any income this year.
Business is booming for the taxpayer-funded, liability-free drug company. Just last month, the Biden Administration signed a deal with Pfizer that hiked the price of more than 50% extra per dose for Pfizer’s next batch of mRNA shots.
It’s a truly stunning outcome for a company that once claimed to have produced the cure for the coronavirus, but has in reality supplied an ineffective gene therapy with a massive side effect profile.
If the government says something is free and bipartisan, it’s guaranteed to be an expensive disaster
How is Pfizer still getting away with this? Why haven’t the Nuremberg 2.0 Trials started yet? It’s time. Its long past time. It’s time for our representatives to grow some balls and stand up for us. What’s taking so long? Are they really all WEF assets? All of them? Don’t people like Biden, Harris, Pelosi, AOC, Butte-jig, Booker et.al care if a deadly untested is being injected into the American people? Can they NOT see that even their tribe is being killed? What benefit is it to them to destroy the US military, or the food or supply chain system?