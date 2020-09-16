Dr. Quack: CDC's Redfield claims masks ‘guaranteed to protect against COVID’

Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee Wednesday morning, CDC Director Robert Redfield entered further into quack doctor territory, claiming that wearing a mask protects the wearer against the novel coronavirus, even more so than a high-efficacy vaccine.

“These facemasks are the important, powerful public health tool we have,” Redfield said, while touching both sides of his mask and unconsciously contaminating it with his hands. “I might even go so far as to say that this facemask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine,” he added.

This appears to be another “scientific” evolution on masks from the “public health expert” class. At first, we were advised not to wear masks. Then, the “my mask protects you. Your mask protects me” mantra became the widely disseminated narrative. Now, masks apparently have the incredible power of protecting the mask wearer from the virus.

In February, Redfield said the exact opposite about masks.

In the February hearing, Redfield told Americans not to buy medical-grade masks, saying there’s “no role for these masks in the community.”

There remains zero evidence that cloth masks or the earloop masks displayed by Redfield helps to slow the spread of COVID-19 or protect the wearer from infection. No country in the world has proven a link in slowing or stopping the spread due to mask wearing mandates, which are in effect in countless nations.

Given the lack of demonstrated evidence supporting it, mask-wearing has become a cult-like religious movement in the United States, one that relies on complete subservience to total mysticism. Members of the mask movement frequently target Americans who engage in non-compliance, likening these individuals to evil, plague-carrying menaces. Redfield’s testimony will only add fuel to the mask mania that is sowing discord in America.

In his testimony, Redfield added that a COVID vaccine probably won’t be available to the general public until at least the second or third quarter of 2021.

“If you’re asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public, so we can begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we’re probably looking at third, late second quarter, third quarter 2021,” he testified, adding that first responders may have access to the vaccine before the end of the year.

Like many institutional bureaucracies in the federal government, the CDC has become plagued with corruption and “woke” politics. A whistleblower recently revealed that the CDC was forcing its staff to undergo “critical race theory” training.

Under Redfield’s leadership, the CDC dropped the ball on preparing Americans for the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, as shown through internal emails displaying the bureaucracy as an organizational mess.

