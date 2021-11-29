Don't take the 'new strain' Omicron bait

We've seen this movie before.

Since early 2020, the “new, dangerous, unprecedented COVID strain” playbook has remained the same. It’s now been almost two years since the first “new strain” came on the scene.

Here’s how the hype cycle works:

A random nation-state detects a new coronavirus strain. That information is then introduced to the public by the press through hysterical means, setting off a chaotic few days in global financial markets, and a frenzied churnalism race to get the most eyes locked in on their respective publications. “Is a new plague on the horizon?” the ruling class sycophants ask. Academics in credentialed organizations will present a baseless statistical model or two that are totally detached from reality, igniting more government and press hysteria over the coming “plague.”

Twitter avatar for @talkRADIOtalkRADIO @talkRADIO
South African Dr Angelique Coetzee first raised the alarm over the Omicron variant and says the rest of the world is over-reacting. "Patients I've seen had mild symptoms and recovered. None were admitted and no oxygen was needed. The hype makes no sense to at all." @JuliaHB1

November 29th 2021

2,764 Retweets

Next, your local and federal power-drunk politicians comes to the “rescue,” reminding you plebs that they’re here to help! The government first signals that there is nothing major to worry about, at least, for now. They’ll let you know if something changes, and assure you that their best people are monitoring the situation.

Initial government “measures” are restored. This is the first step in the direction of COVID tyranny. It comes in the form of nonsensical edicts like directed travel bans to the region where the new strain surfaced.

Twitter avatar for @kylegriffin1Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1
Breaking: NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — US to ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations by non-US citizens beginning Monday due to COVID-19 variant.

November 26th 2021

736 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @ReutersReuters @Reuters
Three-day COVID travel ban in force in Lisbon as Delta variant spreads reut.rs/3cTDvcf
Image

June 18th 2021

31 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @TheInsiderPaperInsider Paper @TheInsiderPaper
BREAKING: UN says, early evidence shows global risk from omicron variant is “very high”; future surges may have “severe consequences.” - AP

November 29th 2021

91 Retweets

The ruling elite will then tell you to start acting like the good cattle that you are. Based on the advice of their “expert” Government Health bureaucrats, if you remain well behaved and extra compliant, COVID won’t come to get you. The Faucists will remind you to “trust the science” of masks and other forms of submissive virtue signaling, and ask you to thank the “public health experts” who are working day and night to protect you. You need government. No one is safe without the CDC and FDA. No one. The bureaucrats are the science and they know best. Questioning them is akin to questioning the concept of science itself.

Twitter avatar for @justin_hartJustin Hart @justin_hart
Fauci: "I am the science." Fauci: “I am the science.”They’re going to lockdown again. We need your help to stop him.covidreason.substack.com

November 29th 2021

16 Retweets

As the new strain becomes more dominant and envelops more PCR tests, suddenly, the new strain is no longer mild. It’s the plague! Worse than ever! Government must now spring into action with “measures” (lockdowns, business closures, curfews and the like) that will further steal your basic rights and liberties.

Twitter avatar for @journobillBill Gardner @journobill
BREAKING: New Covid restrictions could be announced as soon as tomorrow after Boris Johnson was handed alarming new evidence of the virulence of a mutant new strain. PM in a meeting now. Telegraph exclusive by @amylouisejones and @gordonrayner Exclusive: Alarming new evidence on coronavirus mutation could bring tougher restrictionsThe Prime Minister called an unscheduled meeting of senior ministers on Friday night to discuss how to contain the new varianttelegraph.co.uk

December 18th 2020

157 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @carolecadwallaCarole Cadwalladr @carolecadwalla
Record deaths. New mutant strain out of control. Banned from travelling to dozens of countries around the world. Billions spaffed up the wall. Months-long lockdown beckoning. Record cases predicted for Christmas Day.
Image

December 24th 2020

843 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @krishgmKrishnan Guru-Murthy @krishgm
New strain of COVID could be 70% more transmissible, Hancock hinting at months of lockdown, not clear if schools will return, British traffic cut off from Europe, No Deal days away - and MPs have broken up for Xmas, which has been cancelled. Make sense of that in a democracy.

December 20th 2020

7,528 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @PhilipWegmannPhilip Melanchthon Wegmann @PhilipWegmann
Are lockdowns off the table? "Yes, for now" Biden says. "Yes." He adds, "if people are vaccinated and wear their masks, there's no need for the lockdown."

November 29th 2021

31 Retweets

The “war on the virus” is now in full bloom, and you better take a side, because you don’t want to be “on the side of the virus.” The new strain is the biggest threat yet. Worse than all the other new strains that caused the “plague of the century.” Academics and Government Health bureaucrats will show you another model or two to hammer home this point.

Twitter avatar for @NBCNewsNBC News @NBCNews
Biden: "For all of you asking when things will get back to normal, here's the truth: the only way to get our lives back, to get our economy back on track, is to beat the virus...I'm using every power I have as president of the U.S. to put us on a war footing to get the job done."

March 12th 2021

100 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @JoeBidenJoe Biden @JoeBiden
We are at war with this virus — and the health care workers on the front lines are our soldiers. It is unacceptable that they don’t have the lifesaving masks, gowns, and protective gear they need.

Reuters @Reuters

Nurses at New York’s Montefiore Medical Center protested outside their hospital demanding more personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves https://t.co/WuiB4kySin

April 5th 2020

7,468 Retweets

They insist that all of the things that didn’t work to stop a virus last time must be employed to stop a virus this time. And the more compliance, the better. Four shots, not three. Three masks, not two. Quarantine camps not only for the infected, but for close contacts too. The government will insist on quadrupling down on "the measures” as the only way forward, because this strain is the worst of them all.

Twitter avatar for @VPrasadMDMPHVinay Prasad, MD MPH 🎙️📷 @VPrasadMDMPH
Step back and think about it-- We are 1 year into a global pandemic (with massive loss of life, and total societal disruption) and a mannequin study would lead the CDC to issue guidance about 2 masks instead of 1 Something out of a Kafka novel Opinion | Op-Ed: Double-Masking Is a Double DistractionNot the research or the headline we neededmedpagetoday.com

February 16th 2021

183 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @KimIversenShowKim Iversen @KimIversenShow
Australia is now quarantining positive and close contact Covid cases into camps…

Reed Cooley @JReedCooley

This is an Australian "quarantine camp." The people sit and wait for the government to bring them food like zoo animals. Totally normal stuff happening in Australia. https://t.co/X4ZLfE3R9P

November 22nd 2021

314 Retweets

The cycle repeats itself every time there is a new variant. And regardless of whether it’s the Alpha variant or any of a possible 100,000 mutations to the coronavirus, every tyrannical measure taken by governments to “slow the spread” or “stop the virus” has only made overall health significantly worse. As evidenced by the last two years, the government can only cause harm in embracing authoritarian coronavirus policies. Omicron is just their latest excuse. Don’t buy into the new variant hype. Don’t take the bait this time.

Share

