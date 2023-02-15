Nikki Haley announced today to her handful of fans that she is running for president of the United States.

Haley swears that she is a legit contender, though her speech made it sound more like she is running for the board of Raytheon. Noticeably absent from her speech, in which she declared Russia and China as “enemies” of America, was any mention of our own government’s attacks on our fundamental freedoms.

Even if Nikki Haley was running purely as a foreign policy candidate (in a nation where domestic issue far surpass foreign issues in importance), her international platform is best described someone in desperate need of a “firmware update.”

For better or worse, the era of Covid hysteria gave Americans a lot of insight into the true nature of our political class. It separated those who seek to protect the rights of their constituents and those who seek power for the sake of obtaining power, and end up dominating their constituents. Though arguably a manufactured hysteria, the Covid era forced everyone to flip over their cards.

Nikki Haley was not only nowhere to be found on the most impactful human rights issue of her time, but it’s worse than that. She quickly became part of the problem. Nowhere during a social media search could I find even a light critique of Covid tyranny or the mRNA Big Pharma mafia. Just a few months ago, Haley was a featured speaker at an event in New York requiring both proof of “vaccines” AND boosters.

Instead of standing with the people, Haley took a back seat to the fastest roll up of power in American history and instead stood with the corporate and political interests of her 16+ billionaire donors. The problem with being owned by over a dozen billionaires is that Haley is in no position to upset that gigantic apple cart. She can only, in robotic fashion, critique “socialism” or “China” or another vague issue without getting into any real detail, without having any real plan of action to make real change.

The former South Carolina governor has launched a half-baked campaign that seems like another shameless appeal for donations, so that Nikki Haley can continue to fly private jets, maintain the six-figure a pop bumper sticker slogan speaking circuit, and launder her donors’ influence into another cushy no-show public or private gig.

Nikki Haley is just not qualified to be president. She failed the all-important Covid test. Similar to Haley’s political idol in Hillary Clinton, her ruthless pursuit of power and lifelong goal of maintaining a closer and closer proximity to power above all else is what disqualifies her most.

By all indications, Haley is a nice person, and she has a reputation as a decent human being, but America needs a president who is much more than a kind person. America needs a president who is willing and able to take on and take down the ruling class, not one who is beholden to the blob.

