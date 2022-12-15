Following his two major announcements on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made himself available for a Q&A with The Dossier along with a couple other media outlets.

Governor DeSantis had just announced that he was petitioning the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury with the hopes to “investigate crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.” He also announced the establishment of a Public Health Integrity Committee, which the Florida Governor also referred to as a “shadow CDC” that seeks to hold the federal government’s health bureaucracy accountable.

The Dossier asked Governor DeSantis if he was specifically focusing on Pfizer and Moderna, because they are the only pharmaceutical companies that provide mRNA Covid injections in the United States.

“Yes, for sure,” the governor responded, adding, “I think we will look beyond that too, because there were a lot of fraudulent representations made” with the government health institutions as well. In the earlier panel, the governor and his co-panelists cited claims by Dr Fauci, the CDC director, and the many others who grossly misrepresented claims about the supposedly “safe and effective” shots that were fraudulently marketed as providing immunity and blocking transmission.

The governor added that the vaccine mandates were “based on premises that turned out not to be accurate,” so the fight in the Supreme court will be “broader than” just Big Pharma, and will also target federal overreach.

Citing the 2005 PREP Act, a bill passed in 2005 by Congress that clears the drug companies of virtually all civil liability, Governor DeSantis discussed his approach to petitioning the Florida Supreme Court.

“They’ll go into federal court and try to squash anything that we do, but that liability does not include criminal,” he said of the Big Pharma protections. “We’re going to do our process with the grand jury. We will have more heft than a congressional committee would anyway, because it’s a criminal process, not just civil.”

Governor DeSantis also discussed the newly launched Public Health Integrity Committee. The Dossier asked why no other states were leading on this front, given the reality that tens of millions of America are desperately searching for answers to federal bureaucratic overreach in the form of the continually encroaching biomedical security state.

“I think we’re going to have some states join our shadow CDC,” DeSantis replied. “I’ve talked to some of them about it and I think there is a hunger” to get involved, he added.

“It’s hard because the people they have in their own government probably would not support it,” DeSantis said, pointing to Florida Surgeon General Dr. Jospeh Ladapo as part of his critical “support structure” in Tallahassee.

The Governor added:

“Hopefully by the beginning of next year it’s going to be impaneled … it’s either going to be over in Pinellas or Pasco county,” which are in the Tampa area on Florida’s west coast.

“The jurors are drawn from all over the state of Florida, not just those areas,” he continued. “There’s good federal courts in that area, so if Pharma goes and contests something, we’ll probably get a good hearing with some of those judges that are there.”

