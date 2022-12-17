DeSantis takes aim at 'woke' Pentagon, calls for redress for service members harmed by unlawful mRNA mandate
Interview available only to The Dossier subscribers.
Following his two major announcements this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made himself available for a Q&A with The Dossier.
The first part of the interview is available here:
The second part of the interview, in which the Florida Governor takes aim at the “woke” Pentagon, is only available to subscribers below:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Dossier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.