The “Public Health Experts” are at it again, and they’re singing the same tune as last year.

This week, Anthony Fauci has been making the media rounds warning of a severe winter of death and illness for the unvaccinated. Once more, he has warned of a heavy toll for those who refuse experimental gene injections that have been fraudulently represented as the cure to the coronavirus.

“If they don’t get vaccinated or they don’t get boosted, they’re going to get into trouble,” the career bureaucrat told an LA radio station this week, warning of a brutal winter for the unvaxxed.

The NIAID boss has been on the warpath against the non compliant, blaming “social media misinformation and disinformation” for the fact that there is a significant contingent in the United States that refuses to comply with his demands. Fauci recently had a bad bout with COVID-19, despite taking four Pfizer injections and two full courses of Pfizer oral pils.

If this seems like an article from last year, or some form of deja vu, that’s because Fauci and his gang of pharmaceutical snake oil salesmen said virtually the exact same thing last year.

Last year, Fauci warned of a brutal winter for those who decided not to get injected with the gene juice.

"You know, if we don't get people vaccinated who need to be vaccinated, and we get that conflating with an influenza season, we could have a dark, bad winter," Fauci said at the time.

Moreover, President Biden infamously declared a coming “winter of death and severe illness for the unvaccinated.”

“For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death—for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” added former White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients.

Of course, that 2021 winter of death and severe illness never came to fruition, and neither will the 2022 winter projection, to the devastation of the people in charge. The good news is that, according to polls, Americans are largely tuning out the Big Pharma-Government Health seasonal mRNA sales drive.

