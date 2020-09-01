Deception or blunder? The vast majority of COVID tests don’t work
Did the FDA rubber stamp coronavirus tests without checking to make sure they were working properly?
The FDA website currently lists 153 diagnostic tests that have been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to test for the Wuhan coronavirus. We now know that most of the available tests are not only useless, but they encourage the ongoing hysteria and fear related to the pandemic, by continually presenting false positives. The system is broken. It a…