Debunking Mask Mania (with Ian Miller)

Today on The Dossier Podcast, we brought on Ian Miller to talk about the insanity that is the conversation surrounding masks in the U.S. and abroad. For true believers, masks are a religious item that can not only stop COVID, but heal the world of all diseases. For skeptics of the mask regime, masks are laughably ridiculous and a clear mechanism for control, obedience, and pseudoscientific virtue signaling. Ian’s mask data has been incredibly influential — having reached even former President Trump’s desk from time to time — in making the case that masks are not the virus stopping super cloth they’re being hyped up as.

