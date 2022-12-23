In a world gone increasingly mad, it’s worth digging out some optimistic trends we’re seeing going into 2023. Some of the world’s most influential networks and organizations — which were once considered untouchables — are now feeling the heat. Davos Man, in particular, is now playing defense.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) and its benefactors are facing major headwinds. What was once a shadowy, ruling class ideas shop has been forced into the spotlight, exposing its powerful network to unwanted attention from the Common Man. The WEF’s extremist agenda, which has advanced global narratives such as the “The Great Reset” and “Build Back Better,” and “You’ll Own Nothing And You’ll Be Happy,” among others, has been met with increasingly fierce resistance. In the United States and in pockets abroad, both governmental and private actors are taking action against the Davos Man’s agenda items.

The WEF is feeling the heat, and for the first time on record, they are waging a concerted, defensive public relations campaign against the forces that oppose its advocacy for technocratic tyranny.

Experience the freedom and affordability of cash payments and community-funded healthcare with CrowdHealth. Use promo code “DOSSIER” during sign-up for a special discounted subscription offer.

Just weeks before its annual invite-only, closed-door gathering in Davos, the World Economic Forum has published an article claiming it is the victim of “disinformation campaigns.”

But not to worry, “the stereotype of the so-called 'Davos Man' is less relevant today as issues of social inclusion and environmentalism have taken precedence,” the author of the piece adds.

In linking to the supposed disinformation efforts waged by the WEF’s opponents, the World Economic Forum website links to a piece that was published in The Globe and Mail in August of this year.

But the WEF is sending the reader into an echo chamber, as that article was written by a man named Adrian Monck, who now serves as the WEF’s communications chief.

In the linked article, an unhinged Monck declares that “a Russian propaganda campaign” is responsible for people’s negative perception of the WEF.

“The intent was apparently to spread disinformation in a bid to stir far-right outrage about COVID-19 and perpetuate domestic extremism,” the WEF comms chief rants. “The means was often via bots that would push far-right conspiracy theories to communities on boards such as 4chan.”

In calling for a mass censorship and surveillance regime, Monck continues:

“The consequences of unabated misinformation are dangerous. Misinformation concerning COVID-19 and vaccines cost lives during the pandemic. The revelations around the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot reveal how false information about elections can threaten the foundations of democracy.”

Over the past few months, the WEF has labeled any and all criticism of its advocacy — and accurate portrayals of its agenda— as disinformation, flooding its website with defensive posts about the Geneva-based entity.

This week, The Dossier obtained and published a large segment of the Davos 2023 speakers and events list. Through 2023, we will continue to shine a light on the World Economic Forum’s campaigns to target human freedom.

Share