Davos Man on defense: World Economic Forum lashes out at ‘disinformation campaigns’ against its tyrannical ideas
WEF spends end of 2022 labeling all of its critics agents for disinformation.
In a world gone increasingly mad, it’s worth digging out some optimistic trends we’re seeing going into 2023. Some of the world’s most influential networks and organizations — which were once considered untouchables — are now feeling the heat. Davos Man, in particular, is now playing defense.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) and its benefactors are facing major headwinds. What was once a shadowy, ruling class ideas shop has been forced into the spotlight, exposing its powerful network to unwanted attention from the Common Man. The WEF’s extremist agenda, which has advanced global narratives such as the “The Great Reset” and “Build Back Better,” and “You’ll Own Nothing And You’ll Be Happy,” among others, has been met with increasingly fierce resistance. In the United States and in pockets abroad, both governmental and private actors are taking action against the Davos Man’s agenda items.
The WEF is feeling the heat, and for the first time on record, they are waging a concerted, defensive public relations campaign against the forces that oppose its advocacy for technocratic tyranny.
Just weeks before its annual invite-only, closed-door gathering in Davos, the World Economic Forum has published an article claiming it is the victim of “disinformation campaigns.”
But not to worry, “the stereotype of the so-called 'Davos Man' is less relevant today as issues of social inclusion and environmentalism have taken precedence,” the author of the piece adds.
In linking to the supposed disinformation efforts waged by the WEF’s opponents, the World Economic Forum website links to a piece that was published in The Globe and Mail in August of this year.
But the WEF is sending the reader into an echo chamber, as that article was written by a man named Adrian Monck, who now serves as the WEF’s communications chief.
In the linked article, an unhinged Monck declares that “a Russian propaganda campaign” is responsible for people’s negative perception of the WEF.
“The intent was apparently to spread disinformation in a bid to stir far-right outrage about COVID-19 and perpetuate domestic extremism,” the WEF comms chief rants. “The means was often via bots that would push far-right conspiracy theories to communities on boards such as 4chan.”
In calling for a mass censorship and surveillance regime, Monck continues:
“The consequences of unabated misinformation are dangerous. Misinformation concerning COVID-19 and vaccines cost lives during the pandemic. The revelations around the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot reveal how false information about elections can threaten the foundations of democracy.”
Over the past few months, the WEF has labeled any and all criticism of its advocacy — and accurate portrayals of its agenda— as disinformation, flooding its website with defensive posts about the Geneva-based entity.
This week, The Dossier obtained and published a large segment of the Davos 2023 speakers and events list. Through 2023, we will continue to shine a light on the World Economic Forum’s campaigns to target human freedom.
While searching for my credit card to purchase gasoline the night manager casually asked whether I’d read “ Brave New World”? Literally out of the blue. I’m a regular patron and we exchange casual pleasantries- I know that he’s 20 years old, and helps his mother with her rent and basic needs. He’s very polite and obviously not “ privileged “. Nor is he white. He looks like the poster child for “ diversity” stereotypes. Latino, tatted, slouchy cargo pants, black t-shirt, earring, cute… Think about it… the oxymoron of diversity/stereotype.
Ironically, Huxley is my favorite author and somewhat of an obsession. His prescience was inexplicable . “ Brave New World” was indeed a work of fiction, but later became his personal prophecy. An interview with Mike Wallace in 1958 is absolutely none chilling.
What inspired him to ask me about “ Brave New World”? He couldn’t even answer because he had no idea what prompted him. I told him about my decades long fascination and we fell into a conversation that was mind blowing. He went on to say he never saw me in that light, never imagined I would be so knowledgeable , yet for reasons he couldn’t articulate, blurted out the random question. I don’t believe in coincidence.
A 20 year old convenience store attendant who is immensely curious, loves to read and thinks critically, puts together pieces of the puzzle that forms the pattern and the pattern that is the plan. This young man is smarter, more intuitive and has the bravery and integrity to take a chance. Imagine if an army of his ilk had a platform to spread the truth. Without guile, hubris, condescension or ideological, political divisiveness.
The common people must remember the wise sayings of our ancestors, “sunlight is the best disinfectant”. This is true on several levels. It is true that sunlight, specifically the UV band, kills bacteria and viruses. We know this from science and yet the mainstream narrative disinformation spreaders said it didn’t and we needed to social distance and mask outside and should stay locked up indoors... the lied then and they are lying now when they say censorship and surveillance is necessary. Free speech is the only way we can identify true threats to freedoms and democracy, and yes some crazy people too. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and censorship is a dark cloud...