Cuomo and Fauci agree: masks and social distancing for thee, but not for me!

Two of the most high-profile American advocates for universal masking and social distancing are not practicing what they preach.

Both New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the longtime federal bureaucrat Dr. Anthony Fauci have for months now been arguing for mandatory universal masking throughout the United States. The two men have been proponents for some of the most brutal “social distancing” restrictions on record, which have destroyed hundreds of thousands of American businesses and ruined untold lives across the United States, all in the name of science.

Surely, they would want to set an example by practicing what they preach, right?

Turns out, the two power drunk men have been routinely and openly flouting their own advocacy.

A maskless Governor Cuomo, who has advised against unnecessary air travel, was spotted earlier this week in Atlanta abusing social distancing, and even taking to *hugging* local officials in the process. 

Janice Dean @JaniceDean

July 24th 2020

Back in D.C., Dr. Fauci made a lot of headlines for attending the Washington Nationals game last night and throwing out (botching) the first pitch. But this morning, photos surfaced on social media of Dr. Fauci spotted in the stands openly disregarding his social distancing recommendations and wearing his mask on his chin.

Mark R. Levin @marklevinshow
Looks like Dr. Fauci forget to actually use his face mask while watching the Kaepernickers playing baseball.  I’m sure the media will question him about it.  After all, as he says, we’re in this together and everyone needs to obey the the science. H/T WTOP wtop.com/washington-nat…

July 24th 2020

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj
Good thing Fauci wears his mask and stays 6 feet apart

July 24th 2020

Jeryl Bier @JerylBier
Here's another photo of Dr. Fauci and his mask is off his nose. He's got to know he's being held to a higher standard, so along with the other 2 photos, he should be asked about this.

July 24th 2020

Fauci flouted social distancing and masks on the same day that the mayor of Washington, D.C. made it *illegal* to do so and imposed a $1,000 fine for violators of her edict. Given Fauci’s cult hero status on the left, I don’t think he’s going to receive a citation any time soon.

Fauci, who seems to have become completely consumed by the spotlight provided to him by the media, had the chutzpah to go on Fox News this morning and continue to demand complete adherence to social distancing and masks. 

And furthering his dishonest advocacy, Fauci defended himself by claiming he was simply taking a sip of a bottle of water, but it’s clear in the photos that the cap is secured on the bottle. 

Mike Brest @MikeBrestDC
Dr. Fauci addresses the photo that was taken of him at the Nationals-Yankees game without a mask. "I was totally dehydrated, and I was drinking water," he said, noting that he was tested for coronavirus a day before. He also called the critics "mischievous."

July 24th 2020

Mark Knoller @markknoller
Dr Fauci doubts Coronavirus can be eradicated, but in @FoxNews interview, says that with conscientious mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing, "we can stop it dead in its tracks."

July 24th 2020

The people who want to rule over us agree: Masks and social distancing for us peasants, but the elites are free to disregard all of it!

