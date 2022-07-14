In less than a month, Ukraine’s claimed budget deficit has somehow increased by 80 percent, leading to the possibility that the Ukrainian government is in dire financial straits.

The country’s notoriously corrupt political bureaucracy is disappearing cash at such a fast rate that it may lead to a catastrophic event for the government in Kiev.

On Monday, The Dossier reported on the continuing economic and battlefield losses unfolding for the regime in Kiev, projecting that the Russia-Ukraine war may come to a conclusion sooner than many credentialed foreign policy analysts expect.

Now, more evidence has emerged that the Zelensky government is staring down the end of the road in its battle to retain territorial integrity against Moscow.