Witness two seemingly separate worlds collide.

The effective altruism network is not only responsible for facilitating the rise of Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto Ponzi scheme, but it also played a critically destructive role in helping to foment Covid Mania.

Effective altruism’s highly destructive ideological donor class began to manipulate the masses and wreak havoc even before the first recorded Covid case in Wuhan. A major philanthropy within the effective altruism network provided the funding for Event 201, the infamous Bill Gates and World Economic Forum sponsored pre-pandemic coronavirus simulation where organizers eerily warned of a “similar pandemic in the future.”