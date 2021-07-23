The Dossier Podcast

Covering national security, COVID-19 and everything in between (with Viva Frei and Robert Barnes)

Audio from my appearance on "Sidebar."

Jul 23Comment 3Share
  
0:00
-1:58:12

I appeared on the Viva Frei and Robert Barnes “Sidebar” show to talk about my journey into the journalism world, how I ending up here on Substack, and why I am now covering everything from national security to the COVID-19 madness. It was a great time and I hope you give it a listen!

(If you want to scroll through the personal biography questions and get to the more intriguing topics of the day, start the podcast after the 30 min mark.)

Comment 3Share
← Previous