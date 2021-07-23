Covering national security, COVID-19 and everything in between (with Viva Frei and Robert Barnes)
Audio from my appearance on "Sidebar."
I appeared on the Viva Frei and Robert Barnes “Sidebar” show to talk about my journey into the journalism world, how I ending up here on Substack, and why I am now covering everything from national security to the COVID-19 madness. It was a great time and I hope you give it a listen!
(If you want to scroll through the personal biography questions and get to the more intriguing topics of the day, start the podcast after the 30 min mark.)
