Comprehensive study: Fauci’s ‘standard of care’ COVID-19 treatment doesn’t work

A pharmaceutical giant’s antiviral medication, which has been frequently touted by Dr. Anthony Fauci as the “standard of care” for COVID-19 treatments, does not work whatsoever, according to the biggest and most comprehensive study to date on the super expensive drug.

Gilead’s Remdesivir, which costs Americans over $3,000 per treatment course after private insurance, is a total dud, according to a World Health Organization study that tracked over 11,000 COVID-19 patients in 30 different countries.

The study concluded that Remdesivir (and several other COVID-19 “treatments”) has no positive effects for COVID-19 patients whatsoever. In fact, there was no demonstrable difference between patients in the control group and the treatment group.

The New York Times summarized the results of the study:

“In the end, no drug or combination reduced mortality, the chances that mechanical ventilation would be needed, or time spent in the hospital, compared with the patients without drug treatment,”

Dr. Fauci is heavily invested in Remdesivir succeeding. Since 2014, he has dedicated massive taxpayer resources into studying and hyping Gilead’s product through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which he has led since 1984.

Fauci’s NIAID both conducted and funded much of the development of Remdesivir. Over $40 million in taxpayer dollars used in the development of Remdesivir can be traced directly to grants delivered by Fauci’s agency. Additionally, the NIAID is currently sponsoring two separate, major clinical trials on the Gilead product.

In April, the Dr. Fauci chief touted Remdesivir as the best available product to combat COVID-19:

“The data shows that Remdesivir has a clear cut significant positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery. This is really quite important. It’s highly significant,” he said in an April press conference.

“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,” Fauci added, describing the drug as the “standard of care” for COVID-19 patients.

Fauci’s optimism was not backed by any particular evidence. The “successful” study that he was touting in April was funded by Gilead itself. And even that study showed a lack of success in treating COVID-19 patients. Still, with the backing of Fauci and others in the public health bureaucracy, Gilead secured a $1.2 billion deal with the U.S. government for 500,000 treatment courses. Additionally, Gilead recently inked a $1 billion deal with the European Union for a six-month supply fo the drug.

But it’s not just Fauci who has hyped Remdesivir, but almost the entirety of the U.S. public health bureaucracy. FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and Fauci mentee Dr. Deborah Birx have constantly publicized and boosted the failed Gilead product.

Remdesivir was originally developed to treat Ebola, but was repackaged in 2020 as a COVID-19 treatment. The Gilead product costs the company about $10 to produce one treatment course, but it up-sells Remdesivir to the consumer at well over 300 times its initial cost.

In order to defend against the claims that its drug doesn’t seem to work, Gilead has invested countless millions into lobbying for the product in Washington, D.C. The company has waged many successful campaigns through the media by utilizing its rolodex of prominent medical doctors and scientists on the company’s payroll, in order to sell the benefits of Remdesivir, while undermining competitive treatments such as hydroxychloroquine. The company has also engaged in alleged illicit activity to sell its products. In September, Gilead paid a $97 million fine to the Department of Justice for allegedly paying illegal kickbacks.

Gilead has had tremendous success in influencing the U.S. government, thanks in part to its consistent sponsoring of prominent physicians, scientists, and other individuals who are in positions of power and influence.