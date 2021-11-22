Common, not rare: 'breakthrough' cases have become jailbreak cases

Reality is staring us down.

With millions of Americans registering “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19, one thing has become clear: the Rapidly Changing Science is turning yesterday’s guarantees into today’s falsehoods. In no area is this more apparent than in examining COVID “breakthrough” cases.

There remains a heated debate about all aspects of the COVID shots. What is no longer debatable, however, is the idea that the mRNA shots provide a high level of long term protection against infection with COVID-19. This idea is now an old myth from the ancient past of 3 months ago.

“Breakthrough” cases have officially become jailbreak cases. You’re not alone if you’ve acquired COVID-19 post shots. You, your friends and family are not anomalies. Contrary to corporate press reporting and “public health expert” guarantees, you didn’t hit the wrong side of the lottery. Turns out, your situation is about as rare as a cloth mask littered on a city street. That is, not rare at all, but very common.

Nowhere is this reality more striking than in the hysterical, maniacal politicians locking down again in Europe, coupled with the notably absent COVID problems in Africa.

If they work so well, why aren't they working so well?
November 22nd 2021

🌍 Scientists can't figure out why Africa isn't having a covid crisis 📈 Economists are confused why inflation is rising 💉 Politicians are surprised healthcare workers aren't vaccinated But we still need to "trust experts"... right?
November 21st 2021

And by examining the recent COVID-19 data here in the United States, it’s clear that the “protection” claims are rapidly disintegrating.

Check out this data point. 

Connecticut, which is tied for the highest COVID shot compliance rate in the United States, is currently seeing the worst outbreak in all of the United States.

With 72% of the population labeled “fully vaccinated,” (and 83% of the state taking at least one dose) Connecticut has seen a 117% increase in COVID cases in the last two weeks.

Now check out this screenshot, updated as of Monday by The New York Times. The most “fully vaccinated” states are all seeing a major increase in COVID cases.

The “breakthrough” narrative is so dead and buried that The Times stopped reporting its vaxxed vs unvaxxed comparisons over two months ago, on September 4th. That’s probably because they can no longer nitpick data to support their preferred policy outcome (compulsory injections).  

Moreover, here’s the numbers from the least compliant states. It is totally detached from anything having to do with mRNA shots. Just don’t conclude that this is a seasonal issue. The “public health experts” say seasonality isn’t real. Don’t believe your lying eyes:

Let’s go back in the time machine to… a little earlier this year, when we were promised the shots would stop the spread and even produce “herd immunity.”

”The first U.S. multisite test-negative design vaccine effectiveness study among HCP found a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be 82% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 2 doses to be 94% effective.” Interim Estimates of Vaccine Effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech ...Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, health care personnel (HCP) have been at high risk for exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, through patient interactions and community exposure.cdc.gov

May 17th 2021

Sadly, the much-hyped, once-promised as “miracle cure” COVID shots have not produced the long term infection blocking results claimed by the “public health expert” class and pharmaceutical companies that marketed them. 

BREAKING: Moderna says its Covid vaccine is 100% effective in teens, and it plans to ask the FDA to expand the emergency use of its vaccine for teens in early June. @megtirrell reports. cnb.cx/2ThiL7v

May 25th 2021

U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The CDC issued a report on such “breakthrough” cases through the end of April. It indicated about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people. The Latest: Sri Lanka gets 2nd vaccine donation from ChinaCOLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine donated by China as the Indian Ocean island nation faces severe shortage of vaccines amid a recent rise in infections.apne.ws

May 25th 2021

Chance Of Breakthrough Infection: About One In 5000 - is.gd/M1w7QF
September 7th 2021

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about 95-percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection, the drug makers have said. These two groups tend to report more COVID vaccine side effects. This is whyHeadache, chills, fever — these are just a few of the side-effects some have reported after getting the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.trib.al

April 3rd 2021

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus.”

March 30th 2021

I can go on and on, but a full list of the fraudulent claims would take an entire year at this point.

The collapse of the “breakthrough” and “rare” claims should bring an end to the idea that vaccine passports have any basis in scientific reality. If they work so well, why can’t anyone demonstrate it with a single data point? Millions of Americans are testing positive for COVID-19 regardless of their compliance status. Of course, movement passports are morally objectionable, putting aside the fraudulent scientific merits. COVID mandates as a whole have proven to be nothing more than tyrannical control measures, utilized as a cudgel to force individuals to surrender their unalienable rights.

