Forget about China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and other adversaries. The U.S. Army is focused squarely on getting the troops ready for the real problem with our military: the lack of transgender and non-binary inclusion, the Biden Administration’s woke Army has concluded.

The Dossier has obtained information — through an Army whistleblower who goes by Terminalcwo — revealing that the Army’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEEO) office will be hosting a “Gender Inclusion Workshop” on August 30.

An Army email blasted out to service members says that “The Workshop will cover a discussion/training on gender identity, transgender and non-binary 101; use of pronouns and other best practices in gender inclusivity.”

The workshop will be hosted by Mahri Monson, a person described as a “Federal LGBTQI+ Employee,” who works as a “Diversity Program Manager” at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

