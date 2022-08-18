Combat ready? Pentagon to host 'transgender and non-binary' gender inclusion and pronoun usage workshop
Woke army advances the rainbow flag agenda.
Forget about China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and other adversaries. The U.S. Army is focused squarely on getting the troops ready for the real problem with our military: the lack of transgender and non-binary inclusion, the Biden Administration’s woke Army has concluded.
The Dossier has obtained information — through an Army whistleblower who goes by Terminalcwo — revealing that the Army’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEEO) office will be hosting a “Gender Inclusion Workshop” on August 30.
An Army email blasted out to service members says that “The Workshop will cover a discussion/training on gender identity, transgender and non-binary 101; use of pronouns and other best practices in gender inclusivity.”
The workshop will be hosted by Mahri Monson, a person described as a “Federal LGBTQI+ Employee,” who works as a “Diversity Program Manager” at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM).
Former CIA director Michael Hayden just smeared all Republicans as ISIS level terrorists. These swamp creatures have no problem waterboarding and droning dissidents. DEI struggle sessions like these are preparing our military to attack its own citizens, while opening up the gates at the border for fresh recruits.
Just like the vax it's a way of purging anyone who is not simpatico with far left woke ideology or at least shuts up and follows orders.
A gov't usually falls when the military won't fire on it's own people. Do you think that historical tidbit isn't lost on the current hunta?