CDC: 85% of COVID-19 patients report ‘always’ or ‘often’ wearing a mask

An underreported, recently-published CDC study adds to the pile of evidence that cloth masks or other forms of mandated face coverings only contribute negatives to our COVID-19 problem. The study also displays — despite the constant accusations of widespread misbehavior from public health officials — that Americans are adhering to mask wearing, but mask wearing is not doing us any good.

The CDC study, which surveyed symptomatic COVID-19 patients, has found that 70.6% of respondents reported “always” wearing a mask, while an additional 14.4% say they “often” wear a mask. That means a whopping 85% of infected COVID-19 patients reported habitual mask wearing. Only 3.9% of those infected said they “never” wear a face covering.

The study offers insight into the reality that tens of thousands of Americans are acquiring COVID-19 on a daily basis despite overwhelming adherence to mask wearing. Masks simply aren’t working to “slow the spread” or “stop the spread.” The study also dismisses “public health experts’” claims from individuals such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and others that Americans are not following the guidance being disseminated by the CDC and other disease control agencies.

Americans are following the CDC guidance. It’s just not working.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the symptomatic group (left) mirrors the control group (right). The study fails to provide any evidence that COVID-19 infection protection is associated with mask wearing. In fact, given the lack of separation between the symptomatic group and the control group, it provides evidence that masks do absolutely nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The study directly contradicts mask assertions advanced by CDC director Robert Redfield, who claimed in a recent hearing that a cloth mask is “more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine."

The CDC study has been cherry picked by the COVID panic class to attempt to further shut down society.

The study highlights the reality that people who go out more tend to increase their risk of acquiring COVID-19 (or any other contagious illness). This is common sense, and it is the reality of a society that involves interacting with other human beings. Sure, the “safest” way to shield yourself from a virus with a 99.8% recovery rate is to never interact with anyone ever again, but that’s preposterous as a long term standard of living. And still, the vast majority of novel coronavirus transmission occurs in the home.

There is no evidence anywhere in the world that masks are related to slowing or stopping COVID-19 transmission. Moreover, there’s plenty of evidence that universal mask wearing or mask mandates contribute countless negatives to society. Here’s but a few examples from cognitive scientist Mark Changizi: