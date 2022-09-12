Anthony Fauci isn’t done yet. The 81 going on 82 year old lifetime bureaucrat is leaving Government Health, but there’s a few things that he wants to do before calling it a career, and everything seems to point to a massive payday in 2023.

In a new interview with Government Executive magazine, Fauci — in between the usual obnoxious morality signaling and endless bouts of total hypocrisy — made it clear that he was not retiring, but moving outside of the public sector, where he is not restricted by government ethics rules.

“There are a few things that I would want to do outside of the realm of the federal government while I still have the energy and the motivation and the good health to do that,” Fauci said in the interview.

When Fauci announced his retirement a few weeks ago, The Dossier took notice of the peculiar language selected by the NIAID chief.

The relevant portion of his statement reads:

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career.”

Now we know that this was very purposeful rhetoric. The nation’s highest paid federal official is taking his “talents” to the private sector.

Near the end of the Government Executive sit down, the interviewer asks:

“So as you mentioned earlier, you’re not retiring officially. You have more you want to do. Can you give us any hints about what’s next for you?”

Fauci replies:

“Well, I have not pursued anything specific because the rules of government ethics are clear that you've got to make sure you stick with the job that you're doing and to avoid any conflict of interest,” adding, “you don't engage in any specific discussions about opportunities after or else you have to recuse yourself from many of the things you want to do.”

It’s pretty clear he’s about to slam through that infamous revolving door.

Since 1984, when he became a Big Pharma kingmaker by assuming the office of NIAID Director, Fauci has moved around countless billions of dollars to the benefit of private individuals and corporations, with or without any legitimate justification for doing so. Meanwhile, Americans on average continued to get sicker, fatter, more disease ridden, and more medicated than ever before.

For almost forty years, any private or public health/drug enterprise that received government funding had to maintain its good standing with Fauci. He has had the power to make or break massive companies, crush start ups, and blacklist entire enterprises. Many owe their livelihoods to Fauci, because they found themselves on the right side of his whims.

Upon retirement, the NIAID chief seems destined to cash that quid pro quo ticket.

Share