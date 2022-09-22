Liberty-minded individuals are rightly up in arms over the continuing financial censorship being implemented by ESG friendly and progressive policy compliant corporations, through the likes of banks, fintech companies, and other payment processing platforms.

The last few years have indeed seen a dramatic acceleration in these platforms being more than willing to de-bank those who ideologically step out of line, serving as a disturbing onslaught against our individual rights. In recent days and weeks, that campaign has moved into overdrive.