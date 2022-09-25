This weekend, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla made a splash when he announced Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in 40 days.

Now, suddenly, Bourla has become a maniacal testing hypochondriac, despite having no symptoms?

Many on Team Reality justifiably took to mocking the horse doctor (he is trained as a veterinarian), due to his claim that he had taken four injections and multiple rounds of Pfizer pills, and still continued to get the “disease” that his pharmaceuticals were supposed to prevent.

But it’s worth understanding that mRNA true believers are the true target audience of Bourla’s post, not those who are already aware that Pfizer is selling a junk product with harmful side effects and negative efficacy. To the mRNA loyalists, Bourla’s announcement attempts to show that natural immunity is insufficient to protect against COVID-19, leaving his pharmaceuticals as their only acceptable tool in a perpetual battle against a virus.

Readers of The Dossier are not the target audience for Pfizer’s snake oil sales drive.

The target audience is people like this guy:

Given his track record, it is more likely that Bourla did not test at all, let alone test positive. Remember, this is a man who was infamously hesitant to take his own company’s product.

Bourla and his employer (Pfizer paid the largest health care fraud settlement in U.S. history) have always been happy to entertain speculation and outright deceit. Recall his infamous announcement labeling his product as “100% effective.”

Just last month, Bourla “tested positive,” and made sure to take the opportunity to go on a long rant hawking Pfizer’s Paxlovid.

A pattern is clearly emerging. So what exactly is the point of the stunt?

Notably, Pfizer’s bivalent booster (the one that was only tested on mice) campaign has thus far been a catastrophic failure, with very few Americans (only 1.5% of eligible population thus far) deciding to inject themselves with the latest round of mRNA. As you can see from the CDC chart below. The temporary bump in doses administered is far lower than during early mRNA sales drives.

The Pfizer CEO is engaging in what appears to be an “earned media” marketing.

Over the course of COVID Mania, Pfizer has transformed itself into a COVID-19 enterprise, earning hundreds of billions of dollars in government handouts in the process. Without “the pandemic,” Pfizer’s earnings are not above water. Pfizer only maintains its healthy fiscal standing with a continuing crisis. And right now, the Pfizer cartel is not moving significant product, because Americans don’t care about COVID-19 anymore, which is a cause for alarm for Bourla’s bosses and Pfizer shareholders.

Now, check out some of the earned media achieved from a single Twitter post and company press release.

CNN, Reuters, Sky News, Yahoo, etc:

The “earned media” campaign is paying dividends with the Big Pharma stenographers in the legacy media, but whether it will be enough to facilitate more injections remains to be seen.

Is Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla telling the truth about his positive test?

