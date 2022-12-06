Bill Gates is taking a short break from his efforts to depopulate the planet to join the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Thursday as their “special guest.”

Both Gates and Anthony Fauci will participate in the annual meeting convened by the Advisory Committee to the Director (ACD) of the National Institutes of Health.

The ACD is comprised mostly of academics who act as stooges for a variety of interests. Committee members vote on resource allocation and NIH regulation and policy, and can help facilitate government funding for several endeavors.

According to an agenda obtained by The Dossier, Gates will speak about “Perspectives on the Current Cooperation with NIH and Priorities for the Future.” In short, Gates will provide a roadmap for what he wants them to focus on, and he will tie future funding to his personal priorities.

You’re challenging the traditional status quo, then why are you still paying expensive insurance premiums?

Experience the freedom and affordability of cash payments and community-funded healthcare with CrowdHealth. Use promo code “DOSSIER” during sign-up for a special discounted subscription offer.

After the Gates address, retiring government bureaucrat Anthony Fauci will discuss “Pandemic Preparedness and Response: Lessons from COVID-19.”

Gates has long played a significant role in influencing U.S. Government Health policy. During COVID Hysteria times, Gates and the “health” institutions he controls completely monopolized the public response to the crisis, especially U.S. policy.

The NIH’s specific history with Gates goes back many years. The Microsoft founder has acted to assume more and more regulatory capture over the government agency through Gates-funded “public-private partnerships” to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Share