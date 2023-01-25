Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who served as one of the architects of Covid hysteria and had more of an impact than any other individual on the disastrous global pandemic policies, has finally acknowledged that the mRNA shots he’s been promoting for two years are nothing more than expired pharma junk.

In flying his private jet to attend an in person conversation with the Lowry Institute in Australia this week, the supposedly carbon conscious Gates admitted that the shots serve virtually no benefit to anyone, especially the most vulnerable population.

“We also need to fix the three problems of [mRNA] vaccines,” Gates started. “The current vaccines are not infection blocking. They’re not broad, so when new variants come up you lose protection, and they have very short duration, particularly in the people who matter, which are old people.”

You can find the relevant segment at 54:30

Translation: Gates admits that the shots are impossible to align with rapidly developing variants, they expire in lighting speed, and they don’t stop transmission. And they don’t work for the only at-risk portion of the population.

It’s an incredible reversal from the man who once advertised the shots as the cure to the coronavirus, once remarking that “everyone who takes the vaccine is not just protecting themselves but reducing their transmission to other people and allowing society to get back to normal.”

Of course, the BioNtech pre-IPO equity investor would not admit that the shots, after all risk considerations, are detrimental to the health of injection recipients, because that would harm his bottom line. The Gates Foundation has accumulated hundreds of millions of dollars in profits through its equity in the “Pfizer shot,” which was developed in partnership with BioNtech. Overall, Gates has added billions of dollars in income to his personal arsenal during the pandemic.

Described by Politico as the “world’s most powerful doctor,” Bill Gates and his network wields incredible influence over the world of “public health.” Gates is primarily responsible for seeding America’s Covid policy catastrophes.

In the Lowry interview, the technocratic tyrant also applauded Australia for locking down their population indefinitely in the early days of Covid hysteria, arguing that in the future this should be a model for the “pandemic response.” Gates demanded the establishment of a permanent security state infrastructure that mandates compliance.

In separate interviews, Gates warned about the “next pandemic” after Covid hysteria. The Event 201 sponsor even warned that this one could be man-made by a “bio-terrorist” or something similar.

