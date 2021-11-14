Biden Treasury nominee: China is a 'shining example' of 'smart' economic policy
Saule Omarova is coming for your money.
A top Biden Administration Treasury nominee wants to model America’s economic system after the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) centralized control platform.
Saule Omarova, the Biden Administration’s pick for comptroller of the currency, recently praised the Chinese government’s monetary system for its “shining example” of “smart pro-innovation policy.” Yes, she couched the language in “critics of” format, but it’s clear, given her background and published work, that this is her personal view.
CentralBanking.com @CentralBanking_Chinese payments providers face increased scrutiny from central bank https://t.co/8M3IA0uROa
Omarova is a true radical, according to her published work and biographical background. Educated at Moscow State University when it was under Soviet control, she wrote her dissertation on Karl Marx and communist economics, but the university has reportedly helped bury her thesis from public view. Moreover, Omarova has removed any reference to this work in her Cornell Law School CV.
The Biden Treasury nominee has long advocated for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) system that allows the federal government to reward what it deems “productive” behavior. The CBDC system, the Western version of China’s Corporate Social Credit System (CSCS), grants the government the ability to digitally and instantly remove the wealth of any non-compliant citizen.
Victoria Guida @vtg2Quarles is deeply skeptical about the Fed issuing a digital currency https://t.co/gL3AYIGeWx
Omarova influential academic paper, “The People’s Ledger,” (the communist jargon is no coincidence) is her seminal work on the subject matter. It drives home the idea that there must be no separation between the government and its ability to control a country’s monetary system.
In recent weeks, she has exposed her economic extremism for the world to see. Omarova has stated her intent to destroy massive American industries to accommodate the Green-Red eco-radical agenda.
Given the declining state of the American economy, there remains a fascinating debate over whether the Biden Administration is purposely nuking our economic system.
I remain uncommitted to a full embrace of either position. In my view, it’s probably a combination of the Idiocracy and leftist ideologues at work. I wrote about it in detail on Friday.
Please support my amazing new sponsor, iTrustCapital, the #1 Bitcoin and precious metals IRA/401K platform in America! Sign up using my promo code DOSSIER and you get a free month of tax-free investing and trading. Linked here and in the banner!
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.