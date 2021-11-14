Biden Treasury nominee: China is a 'shining example' of 'smart' economic policy

A top Biden Administration Treasury nominee wants to model America’s economic system after the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) centralized control platform.

Saule Omarova, the Biden Administration’s pick for comptroller of the currency, recently praised the Chinese government’s monetary system for its “shining example” of “smart pro-innovation policy.” Yes, she couched the language in “critics of” format, but it’s clear, given her background and published work, that this is her personal view.

Omarova is a true radical, according to her published work and biographical background. Educated at Moscow State University when it was under Soviet control, she wrote her dissertation on Karl Marx and communist economics, but the university has reportedly helped bury her thesis from public view. Moreover, Omarova has removed any reference to this work in her Cornell Law School CV.

The Biden Treasury nominee has long advocated for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) system that allows the federal government to reward what it deems “productive” behavior. The CBDC system, the Western version of China’s Corporate Social Credit System (CSCS), grants the government the ability to digitally and instantly remove the wealth of any non-compliant citizen.

Saule Omarova @STOmarova papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cf…. Victoria Guida @vtg2 Quarles is deeply skeptical about the Fed issuing a digital currency https://t.co/gL3AYIGeWx Quarles is deeply skeptical about the Fed issuing a digital currency https://t.co/gL3AYIGeWx

Omarova influential academic paper, “The People’s Ledger,” (the communist jargon is no coincidence) is her seminal work on the subject matter. It drives home the idea that there must be no separation between the government and its ability to control a country’s monetary system.

In recent weeks, she has exposed her economic extremism for the world to see. Omarova has stated her intent to destroy massive American industries to accommodate the Green-Red eco-radical agenda.

Given the declining state of the American economy, there remains a fascinating debate over whether the Biden Administration is purposely nuking our economic system.

I remain uncommitted to a full embrace of either position. In my view, it’s probably a combination of the Idiocracy and leftist ideologues at work. I wrote about it in detail on Friday.

