Oct 5 • 22M
Biden regime doubles down on controlled demolition of American energy
Despite OPEC’s discussion to roll back production, the ideologues in the White House remain firmly attached to the eco statist technocratic tyranny agenda.
Today on The Dossier Podcast, we discuss the continuing controlled demolition of American energy independence, and the Biden regime’s commitment to the process.
