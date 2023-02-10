Dr Terry Adirim, the government bureaucrat behind the infamous and unlawful Pentagon vaccine mandate, will “leave her post in the coming days,” reports FedScoop.

Adirim is currently the executive director of the VA’s electronic health record modernization integration office, having held the role since late 2021.

While she was in the Pentagon as the acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs (serving as a Biden Admin political appointee), Dr Adirim, signed her name to an order forcing service members to take the emergency use authorization (EUA) vaccine. Adirim’s memo attempted to justify mandating EUA shots as if they were FDA approved, which was not the case at the time, and remains the same today. The mandate led to countless vaccine injuries, the worst recruiting crisis since the formation of the all-volunteer military, and thousands of service members discharged for refusing to take the mRNA experimental gene serum.

As The Dossier has reported, Adirim is a devoted democrat political activist and, as a medical doctor, advocates for “gender-affirming prescriptions” for “transgender” children.

After taking heat on social media for her political activism and unlawful declarations, Adirim locked all of her accounts. She has yet to fully explain why she signed off on the Pentagon mandate, while displaying her medical credentials, without having the authority to sanction the mandate.

In January, the Pentagon formally rescinded the mandate, since it was a requirement for the new defense spending bill.

Adirim was rotated to a new post following the mRNA mandate scandal. She has been an unmitigated disaster in her new job with the Department of Veterans Affairs. FedScoop reports:

“Adirim has led the EHRM program during a period of intense challenges, including the publication of a report by the VA’s Office of Inspector General that identified nearly 150 cases of harm caused by the system at a Spokane medical center.

Terry Adirim Twitter profile

Following that report, the Department of Veterans Affairs took the decision to pause implementation of the Oracle Cerner electronic health records platform at other medical centers until June this year.”

