Banishing dissent: America's social media oligarchs have declared war on the scientific method
Censorship regime prioritizes false COVID narratives, bans facts.
Social media oligarchs are most to blame for the world’s COVID misinformation problem, as they’ve removed legitimate opposition to failed ideas from the public square. In the unchallenged misinformation environment they’ve created, moronic and deceitful individuals like Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates, along with political entities like the CDC, World Heal…