Back to its roots: Australia's COVID prison colony (w/ Evelyn Rae)
Zero COVID means Forever COVID.
|0:00
|-40:04
Today on The Dossier Podcast we brought on Evelyn Rae, a Sky News contributor, writer, and commentator. Evelyn gave us an insider’s perspective on the sheer madness that is the current “Zero COVID” policies in Australia. We also talked about the role of law enforcement and the military in pursuing and enforcing these draconian edicts, as Rae has an extensive background in the space. Enjoy!
