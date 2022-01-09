Apologies. Please disregard last story regarding YouTube

Comment6Share

Sorry everyone, we were fed bad information from a source who had claimed to be an employee at YouTube. I should have quadruple checked the information before publishing. Turns out there was just a major error with the audio over at the Supreme Court and it impacted all streams, because the audio was all coming from one feed.

For a summary of what happened that day, feel free to read my latest on that front here:

The Dossier
Aiding Biden's attack on American rights, Supreme Court justices peddle endless streams of COVID misinformation
In defending the Biden regime's relentless attacks on our unalienable rights, liberal Supreme Court justices spent the day peddling COVID misinformation. Check out the masquerade on display today at the U.S. Supreme Court. This is a crowd that is unanimously triple vaxxed, and they had to get a negative test just to get inside of the building. Yet here …
Read more
2 days ago · 89 likes · 34 comments · Jordan Schachtel

Again, sorry for the confusion.

Jordan

Comment6ShareShare