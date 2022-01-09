Apologies. Please disregard last story regarding YouTube
Sorry everyone, we were fed bad information from a source who had claimed to be an employee at YouTube. I should have quadruple checked the information before publishing. Turns out there was just a major error with the audio over at the Supreme Court and it impacted all streams, because the audio was all coming from one feed.
For a summary of what happened that day, feel free to read my latest on that front here:
Again, sorry for the confusion.
Jordan
