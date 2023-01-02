On December 27th, U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Attorney General Denise George filed a major lawsuit against JPMorgan in a Manhattan federal court, alleging the banking behemoth helped to facilitate Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking enterprise on the island through which she has jurisdiction.

The local St Thomas Source newspaper reported:

“His primary residence was Little St. James, his private island off St. Thomas where for years he trafficked in girls and young women and ran a complex web of shell companies registered in the USVI that enabled his crimes, those court documents allege.”

That same day, President Joe Biden arrived in St. Croix, part of the Virgin Islands, for his week long vacation.

On New Year’s Eve, perhaps the perfect time to sneak out a story, Virgin Islands Democrat Governor Albert Bryan released a short statement announcing that he had swiftly removed the AG from her role.

“I relieved Denise George of her duties as attorney general this weekend,” Bryan said. “I thank her for her service to the people of the territory during the past four years as attorney general and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Despite many media inquiries, Bryan has yet to explain why he fired the prosecutor on New Year’s Eve.

There are no public reports of a physical meeting between Biden and Bryan. However, when Biden arrived in St. Croix, the Democrat governor publicly pitched the president on bolstering investment in the U.S. land.

“I really hope it brings to light our energy crisis and the more moves we are making to finally resolve a decades-old problem through renewables and efficiency,” Governor Bryan said. “I think it also reminds the entire nation that we are Americans and deserve a quality of life, representation and benefits equal to those that Americans on the mainland have become accustomed to.”

The Virgin Islands governor has spent the past few months making a hard push for an infusion of taxpayer funds for his territory. In late November, Bryan arrived in Washington to appeal for more federal money to subsidize their unreliable “renewable” energy projects.

Under the new governor’s watch, the Virgin Islands has become a black hole for billions of dollars in federal funds, reports the Taxpayers Protection Alliance.

The federal government appears to have plenty of leverage for a request from the USVI. David Williams, the president of the Taxpayers advocacy group, has described the territory as completely “reliant on federal handouts.”

President Biden is no amateur when it comes to firing prosecutors. When he was serving as Vice President in the Obama Administration, Biden infamously forced out a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating his family’s business enterprises.

In November, under the now-fired AG, Epstein's estate settled with the USVI government and paid out $105 million in cash and half of the proceeds from the sale of Epstein Island.

“Through this lawsuit and settlement, the Attorney General’s Office, acting on behalf of the Government, is using its authority to enforce the laws of the Virgin Islands against criminal enterprises and to protect public safety,” read the November statement from former AG George’s office.

In the lawsuit she filed against JP Morgan, the AG claimed that her investigation revealed “JP Morgan knowingly, negligently, and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

