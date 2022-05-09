Hey everyone,

Just wanted to let you know that The Dossier Podcast is coming back this week in a big way, and it will be available exclusively on Callin, a live podcasting platform and app that has a really interesting hybrid talk radio/podcasting format.

Our first episode will be live on Friday at noon ET! If you can’t make it, episode recordings will be available on Callin.com or through the Callin app (which you can find on your phone’s App Store).

Make sure to follow my page through this link! The Dossier Podcast on Callin

Of course, I will continue to churn out ALL of my written content here on The Dossier Substack publication. Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere. I love Substack and I am a Substacker for life.

Also:

As a thank you to my loyal supporters, I’m excited to let you know that paid subscribers to The Dossier Substack will become an integral part of the Callin conversation. If you’re a paid subscriber, I’ll make sure to bring you to the front of the Q&A/discussion line!

Can’t wait to speak with all of you soon! Noon ET on Friday. Be there!

Best

Jordan

The Dossier Podcast on Callin!