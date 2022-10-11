Oct 11 • 23M
Americans have every right to challenge and reject the Biden Admin's war propaganda
In fact, it's patriotic to question your government's intentions
Today on The Dossier Podcast, we discuss the importance of holding our own government accountable on the wars it is prosecuting overseas.
Americans have the right to question, reject, and even opt out of Ukraine and Russia conflict, if they so choose.
