Moderna’s reformulated mRNA COVID injection, the highly touted — and continuously delayed — “Omicron vaccine,” was tailored to an Omicron subvariant that no longer exists.

The pharmaceutical company’s Omicron-specific shot was formulated for the BA.1 subvariant of Omicron, which hasn’t been identified in genomic surveillance for several months.

Here’s the data directly from the CDC’s genomic surveillance tracker:

As you can see, BA. 1 is now registering at 0%, and it has been superseded by several newer variants.

Moderna released a press release Wednesday touting its Omicron injection, but admitted that the “shot elicited a weaker response versus BA.4 and BA.5,” according to Reuters. Moreover, the shot has not even been tested on the latest subvariant, BA 2.12.1.

The Massachusetts-based biotech company drove tons of positive press for its preliminary findings that were released a couple of weeks ago, ostensibly showing that the Omicron booster performed better than the original shot. However, those findings were solely performed on the sub variant that is no longer in circulation, rendering that data completely useless.

As for how many Omicron shots you should take in addition to your 4 to 5 older injections, Moderna hasn’t yet nailed down “the science” on that either.

“It is probably long lasting and I think the conclusions are that boosting or primary vaccination with (the updated vaccine) really could be a turning point in our fight against SARS-cov-2 virus,” Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said in a press conference Wednesday. You can’t help but notice the overly cautious language from Moderna’s CMO.

The Omicron shot has been in development for several months. For reasons unknown, both Pfizer and Moderna continue to delay expectations for its release. Moderna has settled on a shot designed for the no longer existent BA.1 sub variant. Pfizer has yet to release preliminary findings on its own variant shot.

Meanwhile, Moderna and Pfizer continue to promote their original vaccines, which were developed in January of 2020 for the Wuhan strain, on infants and toddlers. There is already plenty of existing data that shows these shots do not provide any lasting immunity to the more current strains of the virus.

Despite that, the government was happy to endorse America becoming the only country in the world to give mRNA injections to babies and toddlers.

Like Pfizer, Moderna has already admitted that the company has no intention to manufacture its original FDA approved vaccines in the United States.

Instead, the company has continued to churn out emergency use authorization shots, which again, are formulated for the no longer existent strain that was identified in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.

Moderna is projecting an estimated $15 billion in profit this year, driven entirely by its only product on the market: an expired and worthless COVID shots, and a soon to come expired and worthless COVID shot. The original shots are sold to the government at about $22 a piece, producing a 70% profit margin. Moreover, the government has funded virtually all of Moderna’s research and development costs. Surely, the Omicron shot will cost taxpayers even more, much to the delight the several newfound billionaires who serve atop Moderna’s c-suite.

