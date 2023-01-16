Abandon Ship: Republicans in U.S. WEF delegation reverse course on Davos trip
For reasons unexplained, Sen Risch and Rep Gallagher choose to cancel trip at last minute.
Monday marked the first day of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual confab in Davos, and the U.S. congressional to the ruling class gathering was noticeably slimmer than advertised.
Following The Dossier’s reporting, two Republican members of the announced delegation bailed out of Davos at the last minute.
For reasons unexplained, Senator James Risch (R-ID) and Rep Mike Gallagher (R-WI) no longer have the WEF on their calendars. They are not traveling to Davos, and choosing to stay stateside this week. Both of their congressional offices have confirmed that they are not going to make the trip.
Unfortunately, neither legislator has explained why they decided to cancel at the last minute. While it is encouraging that they decided not to participate in the WEF’s technocratic tyranny convention, they owe their constituents an explanation.
That leaves just Rep Maria Salazar and Rep Darrell Issa (who attended Davos last year, too) as the only Republicans in the delegation. The elected officials will be joined in Davos by Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA), who is the only Republican in the gubernatorial delegation.
It marks a significant downtrend from last year, when 10 republicans were included in the U.S. delegation to Davos.
You can find the list of the entire U.S. delegation, minus Gallagher and Risch, here. The Dossier also acquired the list of every single attendee/participant at Davos this year.
During the COVID hysteria era, the World Economic Forum as an institution has received a lot more scrutiny than in the past, when it operated much more clandestinely. The narrative and ideas shop of the ruling class, famous for slogans such as “you will own nothing and you will be happy,” in addition to “The Great Reset” and “Build Back Better,” is increasingly coming under a much brighter journalistic spotlight.
The bad news is they saw nothing wrong in going until they got inconveniently shamed. Darrell Issa has always been a scumbag, and those ever-so-effective Californian Republicans are always panting for another chance to re-elect him to something.
The parties don't care. Republicans, Democrats, conservative ones and progressive ones--everyone hoped to get rich somehow off of the thousand shedding skinflakes from the Covid Behemoth.
They won't stop, and the guys elected to replace the guys who brought us here are just as bad.
Republican political culture ain't really my forte, but sometimes you notice an interesting-seeming apparent independent mind, and then I saw how Thomas Massie was in Kevin McCarthy's corner from the beginning of that not-so-epic challenge to the DC beast, and of course the challengers themselves are so basically batshit crazy that we can't expect much of anything actually useful from them.
People go to Washington to get rich. To make the connections that will serve them ever after, regardless of how any subsequent election might go. Until that lesson is learned, all we got is that temporary shaming.
LOL we know exactly why they cancelled -- articles like this one that expose what they're doing!