Monday marked the first day of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual confab in Davos, and the U.S. congressional to the ruling class gathering was noticeably slimmer than advertised.

Following The Dossier’s reporting, two Republican members of the announced delegation bailed out of Davos at the last minute.

For reasons unexplained, Senator James Risch (R-ID) and Rep Mike Gallagher (R-WI) no longer have the WEF on their calendars. They are not traveling to Davos, and choosing to stay stateside this week. Both of their congressional offices have confirmed that they are not going to make the trip.

Unfortunately, neither legislator has explained why they decided to cancel at the last minute. While it is encouraging that they decided not to participate in the WEF’s technocratic tyranny convention, they owe their constituents an explanation.

That leaves just Rep Maria Salazar and Rep Darrell Issa (who attended Davos last year, too) as the only Republicans in the delegation. The elected officials will be joined in Davos by Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA), who is the only Republican in the gubernatorial delegation.

It marks a significant downtrend from last year, when 10 republicans were included in the U.S. delegation to Davos.

You can find the list of the entire U.S. delegation, minus Gallagher and Risch, here. The Dossier also acquired the list of every single attendee/participant at Davos this year.

During the COVID hysteria era, the World Economic Forum as an institution has received a lot more scrutiny than in the past, when it operated much more clandestinely. The narrative and ideas shop of the ruling class, famous for slogans such as “you will own nothing and you will be happy,” in addition to “The Great Reset” and “Build Back Better,” is increasingly coming under a much brighter journalistic spotlight.

