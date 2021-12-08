6 Pack: Pfizer-BioNTech plan another 3 mRNA shots for Omicron

“It is very clear our vaccine for the Omicron variant should be a three dose vaccine.”

Comment 22Share

Share

The Pfizer loyalty card meme has become reality.

The CEO of BioNtech, which produces what most refer to as the “Pfizer shot,” (Pfizer is BioNtech’s Western partner and is primarily responsible for the logistics, delivery, and marketing related to the mRNA shots) stated Wednesday that the company intends on selling a three-dose regimen for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Citing “the data coming from the Omicron variant, BioNtech CEO Ugur Sahin stated:

“It is very clear our vaccine for the Omicron variant should be a three dose vaccine.” 

Twitter avatar for @disclosetvDisclose.tv @disclosetv
JUST IN - BioNTech CEO: Potentially upcoming vaccine for the #Omicron variant "should be a 3-dose vaccine."

December 8th 2021

1,625 Retweets

What data is the CEO of BioNTech observing to make this claim? That remains unclear. However, these companies are making an absolute killing with these shots and they don’t want the gravy train to stop any time soon.

The Dossier
‘It’s Free’: Pfizer & Moderna project tens of billions in COVID shot PROFITS
In the COVID Era, your favorite mom-and-pop shops might be closed forever, but business is booming for Big Pharma, with COVID shot companies breaking record after record across the board. With enormous profits siphoned off the backs of taxpayers around the world, and virtually zero legal liability with any of its customers, Pfizer, Moderna, and even John…
Read more
a month ago · 52 likes · 17 comments · Jordan Schachtel

The company has set a target date of March for the initial roll out of the shots, with an Omicron booster seemingly to follow 6 months later. Moderna, the Pfizer-BioNtech competitor, also plans on making an Omicron-specific shot.

Twitter avatar for @AFPAFP News Agency @AFP
#BREAKING Pfizer/BioNTech expects to have Omicron-specific vaccine 'by March': statement
Image
Image

December 8th 2021

119 Retweets
Twitter avatar for @businessBloomberg @business
Moderna's chief medical officer said he suspects the new omicron variant may elude current vaccines, and if so, a reformulated shot could be available early in the new year Bloomberg - Are you a robot?trib.al

November 28th 2021

1,152 Retweets

For recent mRNA compliant individuals, this could mean some 6 mRNA shots over the course of a year’s time. 

Twitter avatar for @FreeThinkerFitFreeThinkerFitness @FreeThinkerFit
Brought To You By Pfizer And Corporate Media! Pfizer CEO, "people make money by playing with the emotions of people, trying to benefit and profit from the fear of people, and these are the criminals." His clear projection and agenda exposed here.

November 15th 2021

103 Retweets

The demand for more mRNA shots is being echoed by powerful governments and credentialed international “health” organizations. These institutions appear thrilled with the results of their sweeping power grab.

Twitter avatar for @disclosetvDisclose.tv @disclosetv
NOW - WHO's Tedros proclaims: The #Omicron variant could have a "major impact on the course of the pandemic."

December 8th 2021

145 Retweets

Before COVID-19, neither Moderna nor BioNtech — the two authorized mRNA shot producers in the United States — had ever produced a commercially available product. You can read more about them at The Dossier here:

The Dossier
Miracle or Mirage? mRNA, Moderna, BioNtech, and COVID-19
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moderna and BioNtech had never produced a single product. The biotech outfits were founded in 2008 and 2010 respectively, with the stated goal of pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies to the world of healthcare. Moderna and BioNtech share a history rife with secrecy, speculative hype, the benefits of networking effect…
Read more
7 months ago · 49 likes · 13 comments · Jordan Schachtel

However, there is a big elephant in the room and people are taking notice, given the unprecedented COVID outbreaks in Europe, the United States, and elsewhere

These pharmaceutical companies, politicians, and “public health experts” won’t address the reality that their shots do not appear to be working for current COVID outbreaks. In the United States, for example, the current outbreak, despite a heavily mRNA compliant population, has nothing to do with the much-hyped “Omicron variant.”

Twitter avatar for @JordanSchachtelJordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com @JordanSchachtel
Joe Biden: "you're not gonna get COVID if u have these vaccinations." Anthony Fauci said the shots are "almost 100%" effective at preventing severe disease. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said "vaccinated people do not carry the virus" & "don't get sick"
Image

December 8th 2021

497 Retweets

Throughout the northeast, there is currently an incredible surge in across the board metrics related to COVID cases and hospitalizations. This wasn’t supposed to happen, according to politicians, public health bureaucrats, and the pharmaceutical executives who likened their shots to a COVID “cure.”

Share

Please support my amazing new sponsor, iTrustCapital, the #1 Bitcoin and precious metals IRA/401K platform in America! Sign up using my promo code DOSSIER and you will receive the benefits of tax-free investing and trading with ZERO MONTHLY FEES! Linked here and in the banner.

Comment 22Share