Have you received your “free” USPS delivered COVID-19 test in the mail yet? There’s a two out of three chance that it was made in China, according to data retrieved from government contract records.

Of the 380 million taxpayer-funded COVID-19 tests procured thus far by the Biden Administration, some 250 million of those tests are expected to come from the China-based company Andon Health.

iHealth test kit, made in China

On January 14, the Department of Defense announced that the government had awarded $1.28 billion to iHealth Labs, the U.S. subsidiary of Andon. Notably, Biden Administration officials did not mention the China-based parent company in the announcement.

Andon Health has been making a killing in the United States. They recently received purchase orders from the States of New York and Massachusetts for a combined value of $336 million. Over the past few months, the Chinese company’s stock has increased 10 fold.

Of the remaining taxpayer money that is allocated for “free” COVID tests thus far, $340 million has gone to Switzerland-based Roche, while $306 million was awarded to US-based Abbott Laboratories. Some 20 companies attempted to bid on the testing contract, which is expected to cost taxpayers at least $8 billion.

The Biden Administration also intends to use taxpayer funds to send 400 million “free” N95 masks to Americans. The masks will be depleted from the U.S. government stockpile. A significant portion of the masks are made in China. There remains no evidence that demonstrates N95s work well to stop a virus.

Enriching China-based businesses has become almost commonplace over the course of COVID Mania. U.S. government entities have repeatedly approved China-made tests for American customers.

The Dossier has reported extensively on the Chinese windfall that has come from COVID-19 policies. The FDA has issued emergency use authorization for for at least 10 China-based companies for entry into the American market.

