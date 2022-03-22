The 2022 elections are about preventing World War III and giving a chance to the next generation to reverse the failures of our current American regime.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced us to once more entertain the possibility of global nuclear warfare, because so many of our elected politicians are happy to endorse the failed and foolhardy ideas of the last two decades. With primary elections right around the corner, Americans can use this midterms season as an opportunity to chip away at the uniparty establishment in D.C.

Ukraine Mania has revealed that countless elected American politicians remain beyond reckless in the foreign policy realm, having failed to learn ANY lessons from our many foreign policy debacles of the post 9/11 era. They are doubling, tripling, and quadrupling down on the failed ideologies that have resulted in the ruin of nations and the deaths of millions. And this time, the stakes are the highest they’ve ever been. It’s one thing to bomb Libya into a failed state. It’s a whole different animal to set the same goal for Moscow, which has thousands of nuclear weapons at its disposal.

It is beyond troubling to see so many legislators dust off the regime change playbook and excitedly endorse the idea of a no fly zone against Russia, which would involve two or more nuclear armed powers directly squaring off in armed conflict.

The politicians in Washington, D.C. remain not only hellbent on destroying America from within, but they also seem committed to increasing the chances for an incredible human catastrophe, which would of course rob Americans of the potential for a brighter future.

We know that our republic can’t be fixed from inside of the Beltway, but it certainly can be destroyed from within it. The people in charge right now seem committed to robbing future generations of their potential to thrive. That’s why it’s so important to do everything we can to defang the D.C. establishment before they commit us to even more chaos and ruin.

In these upcoming elections, it makes sense to prioritize, more than anything else, electing leaders that will both chip away at the ranks of the unhinged war mongers and redirect power away from Washington, D.C.

Senate candidates J.D. Vance (Ohio) and Blake Masters (Arizona), and congressional candidates Joe Kent (WA-3) and Robby Starbuck (TN-5), are model examples of what these politicians look like. On the gubernatorial level, this means electing or reelecting governors like Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor has noticeably refused to be drawn in to the Russia-Ukraine narratives, which does not at all concern the lives and liberties of Floridians, and he remains completely committed to promoting individual liberty and untangling the state from Washington, D.C.

We can heed the wisdom of George Washington in his farewell address:

“It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world; so far, I mean, as we are now at liberty to do it; for let me not be understood as capable of patronizing infidelity to existing engagements. I hold the maxim no less applicable to public than to private affairs, that honesty is always the best policy. I repeat it, therefore, let those engagements be observed in their genuine sense. But, in my opinion, it is unnecessary and would be unwise to extend them. ”

Politicians should adopt Washington’s call to avoid attachments and entanglements in foreign affairs, while committing to the further decentralization of America, which gives us a fighting chance to reverse the trend.

The foremost threat to America is not located 5,000 miles away in Moscow. The greatest threat to our future is already inside the wire, and it’s currently running the show in Washington. 2022 has become the preventing World War III election, and Americans can increase the chances for peace and prosperity by sending people to Congress who will reduce the ranks of our power drunk, hubris-fueled, and more dangerous than ever ruling class.