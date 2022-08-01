Some good news out of Israel.

A stunning 0.048% of the Israeli population, or fewer than 1 in 2000, have accommodated the mRNA mafia’s requests to inject their children with expired gene therapy drugs.

Having once achieved virtually unanimous compliance in Israel (an effort assisted by heavy-handed government coercion), the mRNA shots now face much quiet and overt resistance in the country. Average citizens just aren’t buying Big Pharma’s sales pitch — despite the insistence from government officials that the shots are absolutely necessary — and the numbers are making that reality clear as day.